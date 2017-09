LES MISERABLES North American Tour Launches Tonight in Providence

Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES, direct from its celebrated two-and-a-half year Broadway engagement, begins its North American Tour at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, RI, tonight, September 21, 2017.

Nick Cartell (pictured) portrays the fugitive 'Jean Valjean.' He is joined by Josh Davis as 'Javert,' J Anthony Crane as 'Thénardier,' Allison Guinn as 'Madame Thénardier,' Melissa Mitchell as 'Fantine,' Matt Shingledecker as 'Enjolras,' Phoenix Best as 'Éponine,' Joshua Grosso as 'Marius' and JillIan Butler as 'Cosette.' Zoe Glick and Sophie Knapp alternate in the role of 'Little Cosette/Young Éponine.' Jordan Cole and Julian Emile Lerner alternate in the role of 'Gavroche.'

The ensemble includes John Ambrosino, Robert Ariza, Daniel Berryman, Felipe Barbosa Bombonato, Gabriel Sidney Brown, Brittany Campbell, Julie Cardia, Sarah Cetrulo, Amelia Cormack, Steve Czarnecki, Julia Rose Di Piazza, Nicholas Edwards, Caitlin Finnie, Michelle Beth Herman, Monté J. Howell, Andrew Love, Maggie Elizabeth May, Matt Moisey, Mary Kate Moore, Talia Simone Robinson, Mike Schwitter, Liz Shivener, Brett Stoelker, Kyle Timson and Christopher Viljoen.

With glorious new staging and dazzlingly reimagined scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, this breathtaking production of LES MISÉRABLES, which broke box office records during its pre-Broadway tour, has left both audiences and critics awestruck, cheering "Les Miz is born again!" (NY1).

Cameron Mackintosh said, "I'm delighted that after a four year absence this glorious production is once again going to be touring the major cities across North America and promises to be more spectacular than ever."

Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption - a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. Featuring one of the greatest scores of all time, with thrilling and beloved songs including "I Dreamed A Dream," "On My Own," "Stars," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More," "Do You Hear the People Sing" and many more, this epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. Along with the Oscar-winning movie version, it has now been seen by more than 130 million people in 44 countries and in 22 languages around the globe. LES MISÉRABLES is still the world's most popular musical, breaking box office records everywhere in its 32nd year.

Cameron Mackintosh's production of Boublil and Schönberg's LES MISÉRABLES has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer from the original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and original adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. The original LES MISÉRABLES orchestrations are by John Cameron with new orchestrations by Christopher Jahnke, Stephen Metcalfe and Stephen Brooker. The production is directed by Laurence Connor and James Powell, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo with costumes by Andreane Neofitou and Christine Rowland, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, musical staging by Michael Ashcroft and Geoffrey Garratt and projections by Fifty-Nine Productions. Music Supervision is by James Dodgson, with casting by Kaitlin Shaw for Tara Rubin Casting.

LES MISÉRABLES originally opened in London at the Barbican Theatre on October 8, 1985, transferred to the Palace Theatre on December 4, 1985 and moved to its current home at the Queen's Theatre on April 3, 2004 where it continues to play to packed houses and is the only version of the original production left in the world. The original Broadway production of LES MISÉRABLES opened at the Broadway Theatre on March 12, 1987 and transferred to the Imperial Theatre on October 17, 1990 running for 6,680 performances. The original US National Tour began in November 1987 and visited over 150 cities before closing in St. Louis, MO in 2006. Broadway audiences welcomed LES MIZ back to New York on November 9, 2006 where the show played the Broadhurst Theatre until its final performance on January 6, 2008.

The new production was conceived in 2009 to celebrate the 25th Anniversary, with record-breaking productions in the U.K., Australia, Korea, Japan, Spain, France, Manila, Singapore and Dubai. The new production is currently playing to sold out houses around Japan and in São Paulo with upcoming productions in Mexico and around the U.K.. The North American Tour traveled across the U.S. for two years then played a five month engagement in Toronto before returning to the Imperial Theatre on Broadway in March 2014 for over 1,000 performances.

To date, LES MISÉRABLES remains the 5th longest-running Broadway production of all time.

