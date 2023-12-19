Nicholas Christopher, John Clay III, Tiffany Mann, and Leslie Uggams Join JELLY'S LAST JAM at Encores!

The production will run Feb 21 – Mar 3, 2024.

By: Dec. 19, 2023

POPULAR

The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 1 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on Broadway; Plus Watch a New Music Video! Photo 2 Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS; Plus Watch a New Music Video
Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN Photo 3 Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN
Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens in London's West End Photo 4 Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens in London's West End

Jelly's Last Jam Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Jelly's Last Jam

NEW YORK CITY CENTER has revealed additional casting for Jelly’s Last Jam (Feb 21 – Mar 3, 2024), the second production of the 30th Encores! series. A centerpiece of City Center’s 80th Season at the Center of the Arts, the productions of Once Upon a Mattress, Jelly’s Last Jam, and Titanic will be presented in special two-week runs, celebrating 30 years of the Tony-honored series.

Nicholas Christopher (Jelly Roll Morton), John Clay III (Jack the Bear), Tiffany Mann (Miss Mamie), and Leslie Uggams (Gran Mimi) join Joaquina Kalukango (Anita), Billy Porter (Chimney Man), and 1992 original cast members Mamie Duncan-Gibbs, Stephanie Pope Lofgren, and Allison M. Williams (The Hunnies). Directed by Robert O’Hara with choreography by Edgar Godineaux and tap choreography by Dormeshia, Jelly’s Last Jam features Guest Music Director Jason Michael Webb leading The Encores! Orchestra. Written by George C. Wolfe and set to jazz legend Jelly Roll Morton’s iconic tunes with lyrics by Susan Birkenhead and musical adaptation and additional music composed by Luther Henderson, the musical tells a fable of American history, legacy, and truth.

Casting for Encores! Jelly’s Last Jam is by The Telsey Office. Additional casting to be announced. Casting and programming subject to change.

Expanding City Center’s mission to make the arts accessible to everyone, the 30th Encores! series also includes the first-ever Encores! student matinees for Once Upon a Mattress (Wed Jan 31) and Jelly’s Last Jam (Wed Feb 28); Community Nights on January 26, February 23, and June 14; and ASL Interpreted Performances on February 1 and 29, and June 20. For additional information visit NYCityCenter.org.

Tickets starting from $45 (fees included) can be purchased online at NYCityCenter.org, by calling 212.581.1212, or in person at the City Center Box Office. Access City Center Club is available to those 35 years of age and under and offers a limited number of $28 tickets (fees included) to City Center productions. For more information and to sign up, visit NYCityCenter.org/Access. New York City Center is located at 131 W 55th St between Sixth and Seventh avenues.

NEW YORK CITY CENTER

(Michael S. Rosenberg, President & CEO) has played a defining role in the cultural life of the city since 1943. The distinctive Neo-Moorish building was founded by Mayor Fiorello La Guardia as Manhattan’s first performing arts center with the mission of making the best in theater, dance, and music accessible to all audiences. This commitment continues today through celebrated dance and musical theater series like the Fall for Dance Festival and the Tony-honored Encores! series; the annual season by Principal Dance Company Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater; and new dance series Artists at the Center. City Center welcomes audiences to experience internationally acclaimed artists including Kyle Abraham, Matthew Bourne, Ayodele Casel, Manhattan Theatre Club, Nederlands Dans Theater, and Twyla Tharp, on the same stage where legends made their mark. Dedicated to a culture built on the values of curiosity, collaboration, accessibility, and inclusivity, City Center’s dynamic programming, art exhibitions, and studio events are complemented by education and community engagement programs that bring the performing arts to thousands of New York City students, teachers, and families every year. NYCityCenter.org




RELATED STORIES

1
ArtsEmerson to Present MOBY DICK in January Photo
ArtsEmerson to Present MOBY DICK in January

ArtsEmerson presents MOBY DICK, a radiant visual feast that tells the classic story anew. Don't miss this captivating production.

2
2024 Under The Radar Festival Unveils Additional Programming Photo
2024 Under The Radar Festival Unveils Additional Programming

The 2024 Under the Radar Festival announces additional programming to complement its lineup of productions. Find out more about the exciting shows and events coming soon.

3
Angela Bassett Joins Robert De Niro & More in ZERO DAY on Netflix Photo
Angela Bassett Joins Robert De Niro & More in ZERO DAY on Netflix

Angela Bassett, Dan Stevens, Matthew Modine, Bill Camp and McKinley Belcher III have been cast in the conspiracy thriller ZERO DAY, coming soon to Netflix. Additional actors joining the limited series are Gaby Hoffman, Clark Gregg and Mark Ivanir.

4
Lyric Stage Boston to Present TROUBLE IN MIIND This Winter Photo
Lyric Stage Boston to Present TROUBLE IN MIIND This Winter

A tale that was meant to be told over 60 years ago, Dawn M. Simmons brings to Lyric Stage Boston, Alice Childress's unflinching look at the standards of 1950's Broadway in Trouble in Mind.  

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 19th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 19th, 2023
Photos: Reimagined PETER PAN National Tour Meets the PressPhotos: Reimagined PETER PAN National Tour Meets the Press
Meet the Cast of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!Meet the Cast of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!
Krystina Alabado, Gianna Yanelli, Kyra Kennedy & More to Star in MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada TheatreKrystina Alabado, Gianna Yanelli, Kyra Kennedy & More to Star in MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Theatre

Videos

HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer Video
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette Video
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central WONKA
I NEED THAT
HAMILTON

Recommended For You