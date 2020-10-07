New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of October 5 - Josh Groban, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on UPCOMING RELEASES

Check out all this week has to offer!

Need something new to read, watch, or listen to? Check out this week's list of new and upcoming releases!

This week's list includes new music from Josh Groban and Broadway songs from Seth MacFarlane.

In addition, The SpongeBob Musical is coming to DVD, and the lyrics of Hadestown are now available!

Check out the full list below!

Music Now Available

1969: The Second Man

Concept album of score by Jacob Brandt (the musical played Next Door at NYTW in 2018). Brandt on vocals, acoustic guitar, electric guitar, mandolin, ukulele, synth; Paris Ellsworth on violin; Robin Buyer on bass; Seth Eliser on drums; Jonah Scott on lead electric guitar on "Zero Gravity" & "The Call;" and Mateus Falci on synth on "Moon Facts and Fictions." Produced by Jacob Brandt and Robin Buyer. Engineered and recorded by Robin Buyer at Virtue and Vice Studios and Pulse Music. Mixed by Robin Buyer and mastered by Ryan Schwabe, with additional engineering by Mateus Falci.

Purchase on Amazon and iTunes.

Pal Joey digital

1952 recording of score by Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart. (Partial Broadway) cast includes Dick Beavers, Jane Froman, Helen Gallagher, and Elaine Stritch.

Purchase on Amazon and iTunes.

Upcoming Music Releases

A Charlie Brown Christmas - Vinyl

Limited Edition LP with "dancing" lenticular cover. Soundtrack of animated show which premiered in 1965. Performed by Vince Guaraldi Trio. In celebration of the "Peanuts" 70th anniversary.

Purchase on Amazon.

Like Blue & Like Young

Andre Previn & David Rose and his Orchestra. Twofer album remastered in stereo sound with the addition of David Rose's "One Love" and "Holiday in Strings" as bonus tracks, also in stereo.

Purchase on Amazon and SepiaRecords.com.

Genevieve: Songs From "Can-Can" and More

French singer who toured with Can-Can, Silk Stockings, Irma la Douce, and The Genevieve Show. Songs on CD for first time.

Purchase on Amazon and SepiaRecords.com.

On The Level OLC

Part of Stage Door Records' Cast Album Masters Series. CD debut of 1966 OLC recording of Ron Grainer and Ronald Millar '60s-contemporary score. The show ran at London's Saville Theatre for 118 performances. Cast includes Angela Richards, Barrie Ingham, Gary Bond, Phyllida Law and Sheila White. Licensed courtesy of Sony Music Entertainment UK Limited and is strictly limited to 500 units only.

Purchase on Amazon and StageDoorRecords.com.

Seth MacFarlane: Great Songs from Stage and Screen

Recorded at the Abbey Road studios. Chuck Berghofer (bass), Peter Erskine (drums), Larry Koonse (guitar), Dan Higgins (alto sax), and Tom Ranier (piano); John Wilson Orchestra.

Purchase on Amazon.

Josh Groban: Harmony

Josh Groban performing a collection of timeless songs and two originals. Those who pre-order (not clear if that's just digital) will receive an instant download of Josh's rendition of "Impossible Dream."

Purchase on Amazon and iTunes.

We Won't Sleep: Songs from the Musical Jeannette

Eight-song concept album of highlights from the pop musical Jeanette performed by songstress, advocate, actress and co-writer Ari Afsar with collaborators MILCK, MA/SA, Mermaid, and artist and activist Genesis Be.

Purchase on Amazon and iTunes.

Night of the Living Dead! The Musical!

Original concept album. Score by Jordan Wolfe. The musical premiered in 2019 at Theatre Row. Album produced by Wolfe and James Morgan. Jaime Cepero, Meg Lanzarone, Michelle Dowdy, Michael Buchanan, Susan J. Jacks, Jordan Wolfe, Richard Binder, and Steven Amendola.

Films Now Available

The Black Emperor of Broadway (The Play That Changed History)

2019 film about Charles Gilpin, Eugene O'Neill, and The Emperor Jones. Shaun Parkes, John Carter Hensley, Nick Moran, Liza Weil, Lonnie Farmer. Directed by Arthur Egeli. Written by Ian Bowater, Adrienne Earle Pender.

Purchase on Amazon.

Chicago - Blu-Ray

1927 black and white silent film based on the 1926 play by Maurine Dallas Watkins. Written by Lenore J. Coffee. Produced by Cecil B. DeMille, directed by Frank Urson (uncredited, Cecil B. DeMille). Phyllis Haver (Roxie Hart), Julia Faye (Velma Kelly), Victor Varconi (Amos Hart), May Robson (Matron Mama Morton), Robert Edeson (Billy Flynn). This MOD disc features an HD transfer of the film Chicago and an HD transfer of the bonus feature that previously accompanied the DVD titled The Golden Twenties. Restored by the UCLA Film and Television Archive in 2006.

Purchase on Amazon.

The King and I - Blu-Ray

1999 animated feature film based on the musical with score by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II. Vocal cast includes Miranda Richardson, Martin Vidnovic, Ian Richardson, Darrell Hammond. I don't know why either.

Purchase on Amazon.

Upcoming Film Releases:

SpongeBob SquarePants: The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage!

Filmed version of the show presented live on October 17, 2019, plus an exclusive sing-along edition only available on this DVD. Ethan Slater, Gavin Lee, Danny Skinner, Brian Ray Norris, Wesley Taylor, Christina Sajous, Tom Kenny. Conceived and directed by Tina Landau. Book by Kyle Jarrow.

Purchase on Amazon.

The Opposite Sex - Blu-Ray

1956 musical comedy film starring June Allyson, Joan Collins, Dolores Gray, Ann Sheridan, Ann Miller, Joan Blondell, Leslie Nielsen, Agnes Moorehead, Charlotte Greenwood, Sam Levene, Carolyn Jones, Dick Shawn, Jim Backus. Based on Clare Booth Luce's play The Women.

Purchase on Amazon.

Books Now Available:

Ann Miller: Her Life and Career

By Peter Shelley

Presents Ann Miller's career in the context of her fascinating life, beginning with child acting and including three Hollywood studio contracts, two retirements for marriage, and appearances in film, stage, variety shows, sitcoms, her comeback in the stage musical Sugar Babies, and appointment as an international spokesperson for MGM in the ailing years of the studio.

Purchase on Amazon.

Gene Kelly: The Making of a Creative Legend

By Earl Hess and Pratibha A. Dabholkar

Offers a full picture of Gene Kelly as the Renaissance man he actually was-dancer, choreographer, actor, clown, singer, director, teacher, and mentor. Photographs. 552 pages.

Purchase on Amazon.

London Theatres (new edition)

By Michael Coveney

Fully revised and updated version of 2017 book by drama critic Michael Coveney, with photographs by Peter Dazeley. Stories of the architecture, the people, and the productions which have defined each theatre, with photographs of the public areas, auditorium and backstage, Updated to include ten additional theatres, including the Victoria Palace Theatre, the Sondheim Theatre, the Bridge Theatre and the Noël Coward Theatre. Foreword by Mark Rylance.

Purchase on Amazon.

My White Best Friend: (And Other Letters Left Unsaid)

By Jasmine Lee-Jones. Rachel De-Laha, editor

Originally commissioned by The Bunker Theatre as a festival that ran in 2019. 23 letters that engage with a range of topics, from racial tensions, microaggressions and emotional labour, to queer desire, prejudice and otherness. Includes work from Zia Ahmed, Travis Alabanza, Fatimah Asghar, Nathan Bryon, Matilda Ibini, Jammz, Iman Qureshi, Anya Reiss, Somalia Seaton, Nina Segal, Tolani Shoneye, Lena Dunham, Inua Ellams, Rabiah Hussain, Mika Johnson, Jasmine Lee-Jones, Suhaiymah Manzoor-Khan, Shireen Mula, Ash Sarkar, Jack Thorne and Joel Tan.

Purchase on Amazon.

Peggy: The Life of Margaret Ramsay, Play Agent - Kindle

By Colin Chambers

Kindle edition of 1998 book about Peggy Ramsay, the influential British play agent (Joe Orton, Eugene Ionesco, John Mortimer, Robert Bolt, Christopher Hampton, Edward Bond, Caryl Churchill, Howard Brenton, David Hare, Willy Russell and Alan Ayckbourn). The author was granted complete freedom of access to all the records and correspondence accumulated over the forty years of her agency's existence, including hundreds of impassioned letters between Peggy and her authors.

Purchase on Amazon.

Working on a Song: The Lyrics of Hadestown

Book of lyrics and stories from Hadestown from its author, songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, with a foreword by Steve Earle.

Purchase on Amazon.

