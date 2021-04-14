New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of April 12 - Joey Contreras' IN PIECES, and More!

Need something new to read, watch, or listen to? Check out this week's list of new and upcoming releases!

Films Now Available:

The Producers Blu-ray

1967 film written and directed by Mel Brooks. Cast includes Zero Mostel, Gene Wilder, Dick Shawn, Christopher Hewett, Kenneth Mars, Lee Meredith, Renée Taylor, Bill Macey. 4K restoration; new audio commentary by Michael Schlesinger; The Making of The Producers (63:51); playhouse outtake; sketch gallery; Peter Sellers' statement read by Paul Mazursky; radio spot; theatrical trailer; dual-layered BD50 disc.

Books Now Available:

Life at Hamilton: Sometimes You Throw Away Your Shot, Only to Find Your Story

By Mike Anthony

This Broadway bartender takes the reader along on his journey, recounting his extraordinary experiences as Hamilton: An American Musical rocketed into Broadway history, from its unparalleled opening night, through the 2016 election, to its COVID-19 intermission. Including heartfelt and often humorous encounters with the show's patrons, including some of the most famous celebrities in the world, and its biggest (and littlest) Hamilfans. A testament to the potent power of theater to connect, to inspire, and to heal.

Lilyville: Mother, Daughter, and Other Roles I've Played

By Tovah Feldshuh

This memoir shares the highs and lows of a remarkable career that has spanned five decades, and shares the lessons that she has learned, often the hard way, about how to live a life in the spotlight, strive for excellence, and still get along with your mother.

The Reason to Sing: A Guide to Acting While Singing

By Craig Carnelia

Step-by-step guide to making singing performances more truthful, vivid, and full of life. Utilizes detailed descriptions of sessions the author has had with his notable students and lays out a new and proven approach to help you build your skills, your confidence, and your career.

And This is My Friend Sandy: Sandy Wilson's The Boy Friend, London Theatre and Gay Culture

By Deborah Philips

Situates the production of Sandy Wilson's The Boy Friend and the Players' Theatre in the context of a post-war London and reads The Boy Friend, and Wilson's later work, as exercises in contemporary camp. Argues for Wilson as a significant and transitional figure both for musical theatre and for modes of homosexuality in the context of the pre-Wolfenden 1950s.

Upcoming Music Releases:

In Pieces

Highlights from new musical by Joey Contreras. Single track "Singin' the Same Line" has been released on mp3 and at iTunes.

Joanie Pallatto: My Original Plan

Jazz singer Joanie Pallatto with Fareed Haque on guitar. Produced by Fareed Haque and Joanie Pallatto. "Open Your Eyes," "Do Butterflies Cry?," "The Blank Page," "The Confessional," "My Original Plan," "Jon's Place," "About A Song," "Rest," "The Photograph," "Almost 65," "A Simple Time," "They Sentenced Us To Paradise," "This Winter," "Lucky To Belong To You."

Lovesome Thing: Anaïs Reno Sings Ellington & Strayhorn

Debut album of young jazz singer Anaïs Reno, winner of the Julie Wilson Award the 2019 Mabel Mercer Foundation competition. "Caravan," "Mood Indigo," "Still in Love," "Chelsea Bridge / A Flower Is a Lovesome Thing," "I'm Just a Lucky So-and-So," "It's Kind of Lonesome Out Tonight," "Day Dream," "I Ain't Got Nothin' but the Blues," "All Roads Lead Back to You," "U.M.M.G. (Upper Manhattan Medical Group)," "Lush Life," "Take the 'A' Train."

John Pizzarelli: Better Days Ahead (Solo Guitar Takes on Pat Metheny)

John Pizzarelli's first solo guitar album. A celebration of composer and guitarist Pat Metheny. "Better Days Ahead," "Spring Ain't Here," "April Wind/Phase Dance," "September Fifteenth," "James," "Antonia," "(It's Just) Talk," "Letter From Home," "If I Could," "Last Train Home," "From This Place," "The Bat," "Farmer's Trust." Pre-order the album and received the "James" track immediately.

Collection of songs from Alice Faye's early films culled from studio discs and digitally remastered (sans dialogue, applause, special effects or tap sounds). Co-stars include Dick Powell, Don Ameche, Buddy Clark, Tony Martin, Louis Prima, Jimmy Durante, Ann Sothern.

Collection of songs from Betty Grable's early days at 20th Century Fox. (sans dialogue, applause or tap sounds). The music is sourced from playback discs, studio discs, etc, all digitally remastered. Co-stars include Don Ameche, The Nicholas Brothers, Robert Cummings, Phil Regan, Carmen Miranda, Helen Forrest with Harry James. 60 tracks.

Fangirls

World premiere cast recording of score by Yve Blake, based on the Australian stage musical. Yve Blake, Chika Ikogwe, Kimberley Hodgson, James Majoos, Sharon Millerchip, Ayesha Madon, and Blake Appelqvist. Produced and mixed by David Muratore. Vocal arrangements by Alice Chance. Zara Stanton is music director and provides additional vocal arrangements.

Breathe: A New Musical

Kelli O'Hara and Brian Stokes Mitchell, Patti Murin, Colin Donnell, Denée Benton, Rubén J. Carbajal, Matt Doyle, Max Clayton, Daniel Yearwood, T. Oliver Reid and Josh Davis. Five suites, each featuring a score by different composers Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich; Rob Rokicki and Rebecca Murillo; Daniel Mertzlufft and Kate Leonard; Doug Besterman and Sharon Vaughn; and Douglas Lyons and Ethan Pakchar. The musical premieres on Overture+ on May 14, 2021.