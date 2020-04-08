New and Upcoming Book and Music Releases For the Week of April 6 - HAMILTON Book, CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND Album, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on UPCOMING RELEASES

Need something new to read or watch? Check out this week's list of new and upcoming releases!

Music Now Available:

Ben Bagley's DeSylva, Brown & Henderson Revisited

Singers include Dorothy Loudon, Cab Calloway, Gloria DeHaven, Blossom Dearie, Margaret Whiting, Sandy Stewart and others. Musical direction and arrangements by Norman Paris. Remastered, plus bonus tracks. Cover artwork by Harvey Schmidt. Limited to 500 copies. To ship by the first week in April.

Purchase at Kritzerland.com.

Anthony Nunziata: The Love Album

Singer/songwriter Anthony Nunziata performs "Feeling Good," "The Very Thought of You," "Can't Help Falling in Love & Unchained Melody," "Love Me Anyway," "When I Fall in Love," "Can't Take My Eyes off You," "I Found a Home," "Will You Have Me Back?," "Somewhere," "Will You Be My Everyday?."

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Lillias White: Get Happy!

This release is a single track from Lillias White's upcoming solo album.

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

My Brilliant Career

Original cast recording of score by Dean Bryant and Mathew Frank (Prodigal). The cast features Luisa Scrofani, Natalie O'Donnell, Anne Wood, James Millar, Andrew Coshan, Alister Kingsley, Jerome Javier and Melanie Bird. Based on the Miles Franklin novel, the musical was commissioned and developed in 2019 through the Jeanne Pratt Artists in Residence Program at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia.

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Rachel Potter and Marty Thomas: Lover, You Matter to Me

Rachel Potter (The Addams Family, Evita) and Marty Thomas (Xanadu, I Am Harvey Milk) perform a mashup of Taylor Swift and Waitress.

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Upcoming Music Releases:

Bathtubs Over Broadway vinyl

Release Date: April 10

Vinyl release of soundtrack to Steve Young's Bathtubs Over Broadway documentary about industrial musicals. 57 tracks. Released earlier on mp3 and at iTunes. Documentary is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Purchase on Amazon.

Bernstein: Songfest

Release Date: April 10

This album features music from An American in Paris and An Outdoor Overture. Wolf Trap Opera. National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic. James Judd, conductor.

Purchase on Amazon.

Georgia Stitt: A Quiet Revolution - digital release

Release Date: April 10

This album features original songs by theatre songwriter/composer Georgia Stitt. It features performances by Kate Baldwin, Laura Benanti, Andrea Burns, Brandon Victor Dixon, Sutton Foster, Joshua Henry, Jeremy Jordan, Norm Lewis, Emily Skinner, Jessica Vosk, Betsy Wolfe, and E.J. Zimmerman.

The CD version will be released May 1.

Purchase on Amazon.

Cambodian Rock Band

Release Date: May 8

This is the Off-Broadway (Signature Theatre Company) cast recording of the musical, featuring songs by Dengue Fever. Cast includes Courtney Reed, Abraham Kim, Francis Jue, Moses Villarama, Jane Lui, and Joe Ngo.

Purchase on Amazon.

Books Now Available:

Hamilton: Portraits of the Revolution: Photographs from "The Room Where it Happened"

By Josh Lehrer. Introduction by Thomas Kail. Foreword by Lin Manuel-Miranda.

Photographer Josh Lehrer's up-close-and-personal document of the evolution, and revolution, that is Hamilton: An American Musical. More than 100 portraits of the original cast, along with personal commentary by the cast about Hamilton, their experiences, and the show's impact on them and the world. Contributions by creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and director Thomas Kail, as well as a curated collection of ephemera and original writings from the historical figures who served as the inspiration for their stage characters.

Purchase on Amazon.

Kenneth Tynan Profiles (Kindle edition)

By Kenneth Tynan

Collection of English theatre critic and writer Kenneth Tynan's star-studded profiles, selected and edited by his widow and biographer, Kathleen Tynan, with a foreword by Simon Callow. First published in 1990.

Purchase on Amazon.

Pinter in the Theatre (Kindle Edition)

By Ian Smith

Kindle version of 2006 book. Focuses on Pinter's theatre work - through six interviews with Pinter, 1960 to 1996, and with eight actors and directors who have worked with him (Katie Mitchell, Sam Mendes, Barry Foster, Susan Engel, Roger Lloyd Pack, Roger Davidson, Douglas Hodge and Harry Burton). Also included is an interview with Peter Hall. Released earlier in hardcover and paperback format.

Purchase on Amazon.

Upcoming Book Releases:

Onstage with Martha Graham

By Stuart Hodes

Memoir of a dancer who got his start with Martha Graham. A rare firsthand view of the dance world in the 1940s and through the end of the twentieth century. He danced as Graham's partner in Appalachian Spring, Deaths and Entrances, Every Soul Is a Circus, and Errand into the Maze. Hodes shares his delight in dance as both hard work and a fantastic adventure.

Purchase on Amazon.

West Side Story: The Jets, the Sharks, and the Making of a Classic (Turner Classic Movies)

By Richard Barrios

Richly illustrated full account of the making of the 1961 ground-breaking movie classic West Side Story.

Purchase on Amazon.





