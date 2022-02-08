New York Youth Symphony's Musical Theater Songwriting Program to Host Lawrence O'Keefe Master Class

New York Youth Symphony's Musical Theater Songwriting Program (MTS) is pleased to host Laurence O'Keefe, award-winning composer, lyricist and screenwriter for Broadway, film and television in a masterclass at the Harlem School of the Arts (HSA) on Tuesday, February 15th.

Mr. O'Keefe will provide his guidance to NYYS students who have composed songs inspired by the movie, The Parent Trap. The songs will be performed by students from the MTS, HSA, NY Film Academy, and Molloy/CAP21 programs. Director Anna K. Jacobs will begin the masterclass with an interview with Mr. O'Keefe.

With wife and co-author Nell Benjamin, Mr. O'Keefe cowrote Legally Blonde The Musical (7 Tony Award nominations including Best Score; Olivier Award for Best New West End Musical). Legally Blonde spawned a live MTV special and an MTV reality show, receives hundreds of productions worldwide, and will have its first West End revival this year at the Open Air Theatre at Regent's Park in London. Mr. O'Keefe is also co-writer/composer/lyricist and co-producer of the international hit Heathers The Musical, which has been a smash hit in London in two West End productions in 2018 and 2021, and a 2021 UK tour and is currently back on the West End. The NYYS MTS program invites musical theater lovers to tune in live on Zoom or YouTube Live, to see Mr. O'Keefe share constructive feedback with students, as well as insights into his own creative and professional journey. Register for the Masterclass https://www.nyys.org/events/laurence-okeefe-masterclass.html