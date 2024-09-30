New York Women In Film & Television Announces 2024 Partnership With Hellenic Film Society

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New York Women in Film & Television will continue its partnership with the Hellenic Film Society (HFS) in 2024. The Hellenic Film Society USA presents its annual New York Greek Film Expo, a Greek film festival for all New Yorkers, October 3-13, 2024.

NYWIFT will co-sponsor the opening night reception following the opening film Little Things That Went Wrong, directed by Haris Vafeiadis. On opening night, HFS will also honor actress Evangelia Andreadaki with its first-ever Lifetime Achievement Award. In a career spanning more than four decades, Andreadaki has embraced a wide range of roles, bringing her characters to life through memorable performances, including in Eyes of Night (2008), The Building Manager (2010), and SMAC, which earned her the 2019 Hellenic Film Academy Award for Best Actress.

NYWIFT will also co-present two films by women filmmakers at the festival. The first is the New York Premiere of Sofia Exarchou's Animal, screening Friday, October 4 at 7 pm at Village East Cinema, followed by a Q&A with lead producer Maria Drandaki moderated by NYWIFT CEO Cynthia Lopez. Animal follows a modestly talented seasonal performer who, over the course of her ninth summer at a second-rate resort, realizes that aging will soon bring an end to her career.

The second co-presentation will be Fonissa (Murderess), screening on Saturday, October 12 at 6 pm at Museum of the Moving Image, followed by a Q&A with director Eva Nathena. The screenplay by Katerina Bei is based on the classic novel by Alexandros Papadiamantis. Driven to despair over women's oppressive living conditions in her island community circa 1900, a midwife finds a violent solution to confront the evils of a male-dominated society. Seeing herself as a savior of sorts, she takes the lives of young girls to spare them from a future of hardship and servitude.

NYWIFT congratulates past NYWIFT Board Member Maria C. Miles, who became the President of the Hellenic Film Society earlier this year. Miles will speak on behalf of NYWIFT at the Agora Short Film Lab, running November 3-7, 2024, as part of the Thessaloniki Film Festival in Greece. the AGORA Short Film Lab brings together directors of award-winning short films at the Clermont-Ferrand International Short FF and the Drama International Short FF to facilitate their acclimatization to the industry with an emphasis on transitioning from short to feature filmmaking. The NYWIFT presentation will be part of a special closed session for Lab participants.

"We at NYWIFT are thrilled to partner with the Hellenic Film Society to bring a phenomenal taste of international Greek culture to New York City audiences," said NYWIFT CEO Cynthia Lopez. "And we of course are especially proud to be collaborating with our colleague Maria Miles as we bring NYWIFT's professional development expertise to burgeoning Greek filmmakers overseas."

"The Hellenic Film Society is grateful to New York Women in Film & Television for its support in featuring Greek films and stories told by or about women. We can achieve greater success when we are united regardless of our borders," said Hellenic Film Society President Maria C. Miles.

Learn more about Hellenic Film Society at hellenicfilmusa.org, and see further upcoming NYWIFT events at www.nywift.org/events.