New York Theatre Workshop Wraps Up Season with Greta Gerwig, Oscar Isaac in THREE SISTERS and More

New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW) announces the final two productions for its 2019/20 season.

The New York Theatre Workshop 2019/20 season will include Endlings by Celine Song (Tom & Eliza), directed by Sammi Cannold (Ragtime on Ellis Island), in Winter 2020. Endlings will follow the previously announced productions of the New York Premiere of NYTW Usual Suspect Mfoniso Udofia's runboyrun, directed by Loretta Greco (The Story), and In Old Age, directed by Awoye Timpo (Good Grief), which will kick off the 2019/20 season in the fall; and the World Premiere of Sing Street, a new musical based on the motion picture written and directed by John Carney (Once, Begin Again). Sing Street features a book by Tony Award winner & NYTW Usual Suspect Enda Walsh (Once, Lazarus), music and lyrics by Carney & Gary Clark (frontman of Danny Wilson), direction by Tony Award winner & NYTW Usual Suspect Rebecca Taichman (Indecent) and choreography by Obie Award winner Sonya Tayeh (Hundred Days).

Following Endlings will be the previously announced production of Sanctuary City by Pulitzer Prize winner, NYTW Usual Suspect and former 2050 Fellow Martyna Majok (Cost of Living, queens), directed by Rebecca Frecknall (Summer and Smoke).

The 2019/20 season will now conclude with a new production of Anton Chekhov's Three Sisters directed by Tony Award winner and NYTW Usual Suspect Sam Gold (Othello) featuring Academy Award nominee Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) and Golden Globe Award winner Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Last Jedi).

ENDLINGS

By Celine Song

Directed by Sammi Cannold

On the Korean island of Man-Jae, three elderly haenyeos-sea women-spend their dying days diving into the ocean to harvest seafood. Across the globe on the island of Manhattan, a Korean-Canadian playwright, twice an immigrant, spends her days wrestling with the expectation that she write "authentic" stories about her identity. This "fascinating, audacious and deftly satirical" new play by Celine Song, directed by Sammi Cannold, questions what we inherit and challenges who dictates the terms.

This production of Endlings originated at the American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University.

THREE SISTERS

By Anton Chekhov

Directed by Sam Gold

With Greta Gerwig and Oscar Isaac

NYTW Usual Suspect and Tony Award winner Sam Gold (Othello) revisits Chekhov following his acclaimed 2012 production of Uncle Vanya that was heralded as "luminous" and "the most intimate and engaging exploration of Chekhov's bleak comedy." This production of Three Sisters reunites Gold with two previous collaborators: The Village Bike's Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird, Frances Ha) andHamlet's Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Inside Llewyn Davis).

Performance schedules and full casting and creative teams will be announced at a later date. A variety of season membership packages are available at NYTW.org or 212-460-5475.

