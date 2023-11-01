New York Theatre Ballet to Present THE NUTCRACKER This Holiday Season

NYTB's The Nutcracker, set to Tchaikovsky’s beloved score, is set in turn-of the century Art Nouveau style.

Nov. 01, 2023

New York Theatre Ballet will present its annual holiday production of Keith Michael’s The Nutcracker with six shows, Saturday, December 16 and Sunday, December 17 at Florence Gould Hall in New York City. All seats are priced at $30.
 
With mischievous mice, sparkling snowflakes, and dancing flowers, New York Theatre Ballet’s (NYTB) The Nutcracker, set to Tchaikovsky’s beloved score, is set in turn-of the century Art Nouveau style. Choreographed by Keith Michael, NYTB’s The Nutcracker is geared to young children, aged 3+. This hour-long production features a time-bending clock, a luminous owl, and the enchanting and cherished characters that audiences have delighted in year after year. NYTB’s The Nutcracker features set designs by Gillian Bradshaw-Smith, and costumes by Sylvia Taalsohn Nolan, Resident Costume Designer for the Metropolitan Opera. “The production is especially irresistible,” The New York Times.

Performances of Keith Michael’s The Nutcracker at Florence Gould Hall (55 East 59th Street) are scheduled for Saturday, December 16 at 11:00am, 1:00pm, and 3:30pm, and Sunday, December 17 at 11:00am, 1:00pm, and 3:30pm. Please visit www.nytb.org/tickets for tickets and more information.
Land of the Sweets Party

Join New York Theatre Ballet and your favorite characters from The Nutcracker on Saturday, December 16 following the 3:30pm performance for a special Land of the Sweets Party. Aspiring Sugar Plums and Nutcracker Princes can wear their holiday-best for photos with Marie, the Prince, and dancers from NYTB. Holiday treats and festivities for the whole family make this a can’t-miss event. Proceeds from the Land of the Sweets Party benefit NYTB and its programs. For show and pricing information, please visit www.nytb.org/tickets.

About Keith Michael

(Choreographer) Keith Michael conceived and choreographed New York Theatre Ballet’s current production of The Nutcracker (2011-2022) and its previous production of The Nutcracker (1985–2010), as well as The Alice-inWonderland Follies (selected by Lincoln Center Institute for their 2002–2003 touring season), GOOSE!, and L’Histoire du Soldat. His performance career has included New York Theatre Ballet, The Vanaver Caravan, David Parker and The Bang Group, and The New York Baroque Dance Company, among many others. Mr. Michael has a BFA from Case Western Reserve University and a Certificate in Arts Administration from New York University. He has served as Production Coordinator for the Dance Division at The Juilliard School since 1997 and has facilitated thousands of performances nationally and internationally, wearing a large variety of production hats. He is also an urban naturalist, leading New York City WILD! birding and nature walks throughout the NYC boroughs, and a regular contributor to WestView News: The Voice of the West Village. He has published four books of writing and photography: Once Around the Block: A Birder’s Year in the West Village, 1000 Days: World Trade Center Rising, Take Me to the River, and Let’s Go Out! which can be previewed at www.keithmichaelnyc.com
     

About New York Theatre Ballet

New York Theatre Ballet performs small classic masterpieces and new contemporary works for adults and innovative hour-long ballets for young children, all at affordable prices. The mission is carried out in the work of the Professional Company, its New York Theatre Ballet School, and its LIFT Community Service Program. Together these divisions reach adults and family audiences across the country, building a love for dance and diverse audiences for the future. Since 1978, NYTB has produced, for adult and family audiences, dozens of classic masterpieces, and contemporary ballets. Its roster includes dances by Frederick Ashton, Merce Cunningham, Agnes De Mille, José Limón, and Antony Tudor. NYTB has appeared with The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall to sold out audiences and has performed at dance venues such as Danspace Project, Jacob’s Pillow, Kaatsbaan International Dance Center, and New York’s City Center. Founded by Artistic Director Emerita Diana Byer, NYTB has earned national acclaim for its restoration and revival of small masterworks by great choreographers and for its innovative hour-long ballets based on children’s literature. In August of 2022, NYTB veteran company member Steven Melendez succeeded Byer as Artistic Director.



