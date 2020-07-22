New York Theatre Ballet to Present Hybrid Online And In-Person Dance Classes Summer 2020

New York Theatre Ballet School continued instruction this summer with hybrid online and in-person dance classes for children and adult dancers. Through the program, students receive world-class Cecchetti training from top industry instructors.

The Summer Intensive for the Young Dancer - led by Artistic Director Diana Byer, NYTB Principal Dancer Amanda Treiber, and guest artists - is currently underway in its three-week session.

"NYTB School's summer intensive is in full swing with five students in-studio and others via Zoom," said Byer. "In addition to ballet, theater and modern dance, our program offers special enrichment: student choreography, 'Art as Protest. Protest as Art' and mythology lectures, and a talk from the Jerome Robbins Dance Division Education Director." "Everyone is talking about diversity and inclusion; NYTB has been doing this work since 1986," said NYTB Artistic Director Diana Byer.

"Through our LIFT program and the rigorous discipline and artistry of ballet, children learn the skills necessary for success in any field: discipline, diligence, responsibility and perseverance." NYTB is also offering donation-based open classes for adult beginners every Tuesday and Thursday from 7pm-8:15pm on Zoom. Following a Cecchetti syllabus, all classes are taught by a faculty of top professionals.

New York Theatre Ballet was founded in 1978 by its artistic director, Diana Byer. " New York Theatre ballet confirms its status as an invaluable company," says Alastair Macaulay of The New York Times. NYTB has earned national acclaim for its restoration and revival of small masterworks by great choreographers and for its innovative hour-long ballets based on children's literature. NYTB tours family and adult programs both nationally and abroad. Its audiences know the Company for its theatrical expressiveness, high production quality, and intimate accessibility to every audience member.

