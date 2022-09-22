New York Theatre Ballet Announces 2022 Fall Season Featuring Works by Jerome Robbins, José Limón & More

Signature works by master choreographers will highlight New York Theatre Ballet's Legends & Visionaries program on October 21 and 22 at 7:00 P.M. at Florence Gould Hall in New York City. In the company's first season under the artistic direction of Steven Melendez, NYTB will perform the works of Martha Clarke, Jerome Robbins, Antony Tudor, and José Limón. As part of a new initiative, NYTB will offer Between the Acts, a community engagement program, during intermissions. The season will also pay tribute to company founder and Artistic Director Emeritus in recognition of her 44-year tenure.



"I believe in the transformative power of dance to tell stories that audiences need to see," said Artistic Director Steven Melendez. "Each of the works on this program is prescient and urgent and compels contemporary public dialogue. For me, this first season represents the legacy of NYTB as a Theatre Ballet company, highlighting our history of telling necessary stories with both power and time-transcending relevance."



Jerome Robbins's Septet, set to music by Igor Stravinsky, was created in 1982 for New York City Ballet. Set to live music with two pianos, the ballet features costumes by Lawrence Miller, reconstructed by Carmella Lauer. Septet received its New York Theatre Ballet debut in 2018 and is staged by Christine Redpath.



Dark Elegies, with choreography and libretto by Antony Tudor, is set to Gustav Mahler's Kindertotenlieder ("Songs on the Death of Children"), with costumes by Raymond Sovey, after Nadia Benois. A statement of the depth of human grief through movement, Dark Elegies is often considered to be Tudor's finest work. The ballet was given its World Premiere in 1937 by Ballet Rambert in London and entered New York Theatre Ballet's repertory in 2013. Dark Elegies will be staged for NYTB by Amanda McKerrow and John Gardner.



The Garden of Villandry, a pas de trois created by Martha Clarke, Robert Barnett, and Felix Blaska for Crowsnest in 1979, returns to New York Theatre Ballet's stage this season. Set to music by Franz Schubert (Trio No. 1 in B flat, Op. 99), The Garden of Villandry features costume design by Jane Greenwood. Staged by Martha Clarke, the ballet was given its NYTB premiere in 2017.



Rounding out New York Theatre Ballet's Fall repertory program is José Limón's Mazurkas. Set to music by Frederic Chopin with costumes by Sylvia Taalsohn Nolan, Mazurkas received its World Premiere by the Limón Dance Company in 1952 and entered NYTB's repertory in 2008. Sarah Stackhouse will stage Mazurkas for NYTB.

Between the Acts New York Theatre Ballet will present Between the Acts, a series of dance appreciation events to foster the next generation of dance audiences. Between the Acts for the 2022 Fall season will feature intermission conversations about the works performed and introductions to the artists.

The Alice-in-Wonderland Follies

New York Theatre Ballet's Once Upon a Ballet series presents The Alice-in-Wonderland Follies on Saturday, October 22 at 1:00 P.M. and Sunday, October 23 at 11:00 A.M., 1:00 P.M., and 3:30 P.M.). Follow Alice's adventures through Wonderland as she meets some of the most beloved characters in children's literature. Presented in a vaudeville setting, this eclectic one-hour ballet draws on many different dance forms - from Irish Step dancing to African dance, to classical ballet - all of which combine to make a highly entertaining show. Choreographed by Keith Michael, The Alice-in-Wonderland Follies features sets by Gillian Bradshaw and costumes by Sylvia Taalsohn Nolan.

A Tribute to Diana Byer

New York Theatre Ballet's 2022 Fall season will include a special celebration of its Founder and Artistic Director Diana Byer. Byer, who established NYTB and its School in 1978, stepped down as Artistic Director last Spring, but continues her work as Director of NYTB School. NYTB's community LIFT program, founded by Byer, is the subject of the full-length documentary, LIFT, featured in the 2022 Tribeca Festival.

Lighting design for Legends & Visionaries and The Alice-in-Wonderland Follies is by Serena Wong.

Tickets for Legends & Visionaries are $25 or 2 for $40 with code NYTB40. $15 student tickets (with a valid student ID) are available with code NYTB15.

Tickets for The Alice-in-Wonderland Follies are $35 for adults, $25 for children under 12.

For tickets and more information on all performances, please visit:

