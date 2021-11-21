New York Theater Festival Presents 90 IN 90 Beginning This Month

The New York Theater Festival presents '90 in 90': a new play about recovery and what you find on the road back to yourself. Monday 11/29, Friday 12/3 & Sunday 12/5 at Teatro Latea, in the Lower East Side.

This marks the playwriting debut of actor/writer JD Scalzo known for jaded, a well received original LGBTQ themed web series from 2018 available on Revry and the world premiere of warplay at New Conservatory Theater Center. He is a two-time SFBATCC nominee and has starred in such films as Devil's Path and The Broken Rose (Amazon Prime) and most recently in Law & Order: Organized Crime.

The five actor ensemble is made up of New York City talent finally getting the opportunity to return to the stage while theater safely reopens all around town: Preston Mulligan (Drunk Shakespeare), Tom McVey (jaded, Diaspora, Awesome 80s Prom), Lissa Bak, Darlene Elizabeth Joiner and Robert Fuller.

The female driven production team is led and directed by the multi-hyphenated young talent powerhouse Ellie Handel and assisted by Nicole Gentile. Victory Hester is designing the soundscape and the technical team continues to grow.

'90 in 90' explores recovery from substance abuse, offering an insider's perspective while shifting in and out of reality. It focuses on the power of connection and developing relationships - new, old, and with yourself. Based on real events, the play has intentionally protected the anonymity of who and what inspired it and is intended as a dramatization from the singular perspective of one person's journey through sobriety. It wishes to use the power of theater to offer hope and a voice to anyone who may be struggling.