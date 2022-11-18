New York Philharmonic Presents TAK Ensemble In Tyshawn Sorey World Premiere At The New Sidewalk Studio

On Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 10:30pm, the New York Philharmonic presents the TAK Ensemble, in a Nightcap concert at the brand-new Kenneth C. Griffin Sidewalk Studio at David Geffen Hall. Currently celebrating its 10th anniversary as "one of the most prominent ensembles in the United States practicing truly experimental music" (I Care If You Listen), the contemporary classical quintet TAK performs a world premiere by composer and multi-instrumentalist Tyshawn Sorey, co-commissioned by the New York Philharmonic.

Before the premiere, TAK shares works the ensemble commissioned throughout their first decade, including Ashkan Behzadi's "Arqueros" from Love Crystal and Stone (2017); Erin Gee's Mouthpiece 28 (2015); Eric Wubbels' INSTRUMENTS from Interbeing (2022); and David Bird's Series Imposture (2013), a work TAK performed on its very first concert. Watch TAK perform David Bird's Series Imposture.

Sorey's new work is the second piece he has composed for TAK in the last 10 years, the first written in 2014 in the quintet's early years. Sorey's Ornations, written for TAK and featured on their album, Oor (TAK Editions, 2019), alongside David Bird's Series Imposture. Showcasing both the composer and ensemble's growth over the last 8 years, the new piece relishes in complex and delicately balanced textures that shift and evolve over time, in contrast to his highly technical and virtuosic Ornations. Listen to Sorey and TAK discuss Ornations in the TAK Podcast.

TAK's 10th anniversary season continues this spring with a continuation of their academic residency at the University of Pennsylvania, presented performances at Bowerbird in Philadelphia, the Cleveland Uncommon Sound Project, and several self produced concerts in their home of NYC including a 2-day festival to celebrate their 10th anniversary as an ensemble, May 5-6, 2023 at The Clemente.

New York Philharmonic Kravis Nightcap Series Presents TAK

Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 10:30pm

Kenneth C. Griffin Sidewalk Studio, David Geffen Hall | New York, NY

Tickets: Starting at $35

Tickets: Starting at $35
Link: https://nyphil.org/concerts-tickets/2223/nightcap-dec3

Program:

Ashkan Behzadi - "Arqueros" from Love Crystal and Stone (2017)

Erin Gee - Mouthpiece 28 (2015)

Eric Wubbels - INSTRUMENTS from Interbeing (2022)

David Bird - Series Imposture (2013)

Tyshawn Sorey - New Work [World Premiere, New York Philharmonic Commission]

Performers:

TAK Ensemble

Laura Cocks, flute

Madison Greenstone, clarinet

Charlotte Mundy, voice

Marina Kifferstein, violin

Ellery Trafford, percussion

Regarded as "one of the most prominent ensembles in the United States practicing truly experimental music" (I Care If You Listen), TAK delivers energetic performances "that combine crystalline clarity with the disorienting turbulence of a sonic vortex" (The WIRE), and "impresses with the organicity of their sound, their dynamism and virtuosity" (New Sounds, WQXR).

The quintet has released seven albums to critical acclaim; recent records have been described as "sublime art... a masterpiece," (AnEarful), and "one of the most distinct and eclectic releases of the year" (I Care If You Listen). Their recorded output fosters a "deep sense of connection and communication" (Bandcamp Daily), and features collaborations with Mario Diaz de Leon, Taylor Brook, Erin Gee, Brandon López, Ann Cleare, Tyshawn Sorey, Natacha Diels, Scott L. Miller, David Bird, and Ashkan Behzadi. Their most recent release - Love, Crystal and Stone - brought together composer Ashkan Behzadi, scholar Saharnaz Samaienejad, painter Mehrdad Jafari, and design-house Sonnenzimmer to fuse poetry, visual art, original essays, and music into an experience-based hybrid publication. The ensemble's 2019 album Oor launched their in-house media label, TAK editions, that aims to support recorded musical endeavors from across the experimental music communities, highlighting direct conversations with artists through the TAK editions Podcast. Recent TAK editions releases have included those of Ensemble Interactivo de La Habana, Ensemble Pamplemousse, Nina Dante + Bethany Younge, and several of TAK's own recordings.

Deeply committed to educational collaborations, TAK has conducted residencies at institutions such as Harvard University, Stanford University, Columbia University, Oberlin Conservatory, Cornell University, Wesleyan University, New York University, The Delian Academy for New Music, and many others. The ensemble has also collaborated with the New York Philharmonic's Very Young Composers Program and Juilliard's Music Advancement Program. TAK is currently the Long-term Visiting Ensemble in Residence at University of Pennsylvania.

TAK was formed in 2013 in Brooklyn. Learn more at www.TAKensemble.com.