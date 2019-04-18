New York Philharmonic Presents Concerts In The Parks, June 11Â–14 And 16

The 2019 New York Philharmonic Concerts in the Parks, Presented by Didi and Oscar Schafer, will return for the 54th season with free outdoor concerts conducted by Music Director Jaap van Zweden - his first time leading the Orchestra in the historic series - at Van Cortlandt Park, Bronx (June 11); the Great Lawn in Central Park, Manhattan (June 12); Cunningham Park, Queens (June 13); and Prospect Park, Brooklyn (June 14).

The program will include Rossini's La gazza ladra Overture, Copland's Hoe-Down from Rodeo, Rachmaninoff's Symphony No. 2, and works by Very Young Composers of New York City. In addition, former Principal Trumpet Philip Smith returns to conduct, host, and perform with the New York Philharmonic Brass and Percussion in highlights from the brass repertoire, American classics, and music by a Very Young Composer of New York City at the St. George Theatre in Staten Island (June 16). Major corporate support for the 2019 New York Philharmonic Concerts in the Parks and the Free Indoor Concert has been provided by MetLife Foundation, Citi, and Emirates Airline.

The performances in the Bronx, Queens, Manhattan, and Brooklyn will begin at 8:00 p.m. and will conclude with fireworks by Volt Live. The Free Indoor Concert in Staten Island will begin at 4:00 p.m.; tickets are free but required and will be available at a later date.

The New York Philharmonic's free parks concerts have become an iconic New York summer experience since they began in 1965, transforming parks throughout the New York area into a patchwork of picnickers, and providing music lovers with an opportunity to hear classical music under the stars. More than 15 million listeners have been delighted by the performances since their inception.

"Didi and I always look forward to the Concerts in the Parks, this magnificent summer tradition that combines our love of the New York Philharmonic and New York City's beautiful parks," said Chairman Oscar S. Schafer. "The series represents the moment when Orchestra and City are most closely connected, and this summer will be particularly memorable, with even more New Yorkers meeting Jaap van Zweden as he concludes his inaugural season as Music Director."

"As a young student at Juilliard, I played soccer in Central Park: like New York itself, my team was a mixture of people, and the park was a place to enjoy each other's company, relax, and have fun," said Music Director Jaap van Zweden. "Now I'm conducting my New York Philharmonic in the Concerts in the Parks, the famous series that brings together the citizens of New York. I'm looking forward to getting to know as many New Yorkers as possible this summer, in Central Park and beyond."

2019 New York Philharmonic CONCERTS IN THE PARKS

PRESENTED BY DIDI AND OSCAR SCHAFER

MAJOR CORPORATE SUPPORT BY METLIFE FOUNDATION

All concerts begin at 8:00 p.m.

Jaap van Zweden, conductor

ROSSINI La gazza ladra Overture

Works by Very Young Composers of New York City

COPLAND Hoe-Down, from Rodeo

RACHMANINOFF Symphony No. 2

Van Cortlandt Park, Bronx Tuesday, June 11, 2019

Enter the park from Broadway, near West 251st Street. Concert site is north of the baseball fields.



Great Lawn, Central Park, Manhattan Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Westside entrances: West 81st or 86th Streets at Central Park West

Eastside entrances: East 79th or 85th Streets at Fifth Avenue

Cunningham Park, Queens Thursday, June 13, 2019

Enter at 193rd Street, near 81st Avenue or Union Turnpike. Concert site is at 193rd Street Field.

Prospect Park, Brooklyn Friday, June 14, 2019

Enter at Grand Army Plaza, Prospect Park West at 9th Street, or Bartel-Pritchard Circle at the intersection of Prospect Park West, Prospect Park Southwest, and 15th Street.

FREE INDOOR CONCERT

PRESENTED BY DIDI AND OSCAR SCHAFER

MAJOR CORPORATE SUPPORT BY METLIFE FOUNDATION

New York Philharmonic Brass and Percussion

Philip Smith, conductor / host / trumpet

Former Principal Trumpet Philip Smith returns to conduct, host, and perform with the New York Philharmonic Brass and Percussion in highlights from the brass repertoire, American classics, and music by a Very Young Composer of New York City.

St. George Theatre, Staten Island Sunday, June 16, 2019, 4:00 p.m.

ALL PROGRAMS SUBJECT TO CHANGE





