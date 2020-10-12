New York Performers Announce Free Virtual Drama Club For Kids

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Each drama class takes place from 5:15 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. EST/4:15 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. CST.

The Broadway community is giving back to children with FREE virtual drama club this week.

Little Buddies is a virtual learning platform founded by New York-based performers, creators and teachers with 20+ years of collective experience including Off-Broadway's Morgan DeTogne and Felisha Heng.

Theater classes benefit young children in many ways including building confidence, developing creativity and learning empathy. This week, kids ages 6-10 can experience the magic of Broadway from home with free interactive theater-related classes:

· Tuesday: Acting + Singing

· Wednesday: Improv

· Thursday: Dancing + Choreography

To sign up, visit www.hellolittlebuddies.com/free and use the code "DRAMA."

Starting October 19th, Little Buddies will spotlight a new musical every two weeks. Future musicals: Wicked, Frozen and Descendants.

Little Buddies is an at-home solution to learning, making friends and having fun! We make it a priority for kiddos to be seen and heard! It's important - especially now - to encourage social interaction during the coronavirus pandemic.

Preschool costs $550 per month or $170 a week with flexible options and no risk. 30 minute classes are $12.50 per class.

