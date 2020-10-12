Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
New York Performers Announce Free Virtual Drama Club For Kids

Oct. 12, 2020  

The Broadway community is giving back to children with FREE virtual drama club this week.

Little Buddies is a virtual learning platform founded by New York-based performers, creators and teachers with 20+ years of collective experience including Off-Broadway's Morgan DeTogne and Felisha Heng.

Theater classes benefit young children in many ways including building confidence, developing creativity and learning empathy. This week, kids ages 6-10 can experience the magic of Broadway from home with free interactive theater-related classes:

  • · Tuesday: Acting + Singing
  • · Wednesday: Improv
  • · Thursday: Dancing + Choreography

Each drama class takes place from 5:15 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. EST/4:15 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. CST

To sign up, visit www.hellolittlebuddies.com/free and use the code "DRAMA."

Starting October 19th, Little Buddies will spotlight a new musical every two weeks. Future musicals: Wicked, Frozen and Descendants.

Little Buddies is an at-home solution to learning, making friends and having fun! We make it a priority for kiddos to be seen and heard! It's important - especially now - to encourage social interaction during the coronavirus pandemic.

Preschool costs $550 per month or $170 a week with flexible options and no risk. 30 minute classes are $12.50 per class.



