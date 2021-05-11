New York Jazz Academy Resumes In-Person Music Instruction In Times Square

The renowned New York Jazz Academy is resuming in-person music instruction at Michiko Studios in Time Square. NYJA is also launching the annual Summer Jazz Intensives for students of all ages.

The in-person summer camp will give students the chance to explore all aspects of ensemble performance, improvisation and music theory. Register for the Summer Jazz Intensives HERE. Over the years, New York Jazz Academy has evolved into one of the most diverse musical communities in the world, comprising over 1,000 musicians of all kinds, from over 35 states, and over 70 countries.

A music school based in NYC, NYJA welcomes artists of all ages and skill levels to join in the pursuit of excellence in jazz. With locations thriving in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island, NYJA has built an extensive network of some of the best jazz musicians and educators in America's most talent-packed city. NYJA's diverse student body includes seasoned performing artists, adult hobbyists, supremely talented teens, and beginners of all ages. Students can study piano, guitar, drums, bass, and all woodwind and brass instruments.

For students in and outside of New York City, New York Jazz Academy offers private music lessons, jazz courses online, vocal jazz workshops, youth jazz programs, adult jazz programs, jazz band rehearsals, including small ensembles and big bands, improv workshops, an in-house NYC guitar school, jazz piano lessons, jazz saxophone lessons, and much more, offering something for virtually everyone. The NYJA Summer Jazz Intensives are the most highly attended summer music camp in NYC. In addition to summer programs and year-round programs, NYJA also offers spring jazz intensives and winter jazz intensives, which are seasonal jazz workshops.

An active contributor to the cultural vitality of the city, NYJA also offers school outreach programs and assemblies, special performances at major jazz venues, custom workshops for out-of-town students, and educational consulting and publishing. Current and previous collaborators and clients have included PBS Television, CNBC, Save The Children, DreamYard, Smoke Jazz Club, Club Bonafide, Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the NYC Office of the Mayor, and the Smithsonian Institute.