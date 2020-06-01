Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
New York Institute for Special Education Presents Virtual Spring Concerts
For the New York Institute for Special Education, music has always been a crucial educational tool for their students and right now it is needed more than ever. That's why for NYISE the show must go on!
Virtual concerts have been a way for many to continue to see and hear others who might just be across the street or across the state, and it is no different for these unique students.
Check out videos below!
To watch more visit: https://www.nyise.org/apps/news/article/1228960
