New York City's Little Island Officially Opens Today - Upcoming Programming to Feature Music, Dance & More

Little Island, a 2.4-acre public park in Hudson River Park on the West side of Manhattan, officially opened today! Little island, located in the Hudson River off of the West Side Highway with entrances at West 13th and 14th Streets, is open to the public daily from 6:00 am through 1:00 am.

Programming features:

Music in the Glade with Michael McElroy

Thursdays, starting June 17 at 9 pm in The Glade

"Curated by Little Island Artist-In-Residence Michael McElroy, Music in the Glade is a weekly music series featuring Crystal Monee Hall, Joshua Henry, Jen Sanchez, Marcelino Feliciano, and artists chosen from our Perform in the Park submissions."

After Hours with Tina Landau

June 30 and July 28 at 9 pm in The Amph

"Little Island Artist-In-Residence Tina Landau curates After Hours, with entertainment celebrating young female composers, work by transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming artists, or even a night of music with some of Tina's friends from Broadway.

All events are free, but a timed entry reservation is required to enter the park between the hours of 12 and 8 pm."

New Victory LabWorks

Sundays at 3 pm in The Glade

"The New Victory Theater hosts New Victory LabWorks, a space where emerging BIPOC artists experiment and create work. This series provides a behind-the-scenes look at how artists create and develop family programming for the stage."

Check out their full calendar HERE!