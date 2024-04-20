New York City to Host First-Ever New York Oud Festival in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



At the end of this month, music lovers in New York City will have an exciting opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of the oud - the short-necked fretless lute prominent in Arabic Music and throughout the Near East, North Africa, and beyond. Building on the legacy of the New York Oud Summit (a one-night event presented for several years in Brooklyn) the inaugural New York Oud Festival will showcase ten acclaimed oud players over five nights, from April 23rd to April 27th, 2024.

The festival takes place across several venues in Brooklyn and Manhattan, including intimate settings like Barbès, a beloved Brooklyn music bar known for its global sounds and tight-knit community, and Jalopy Theatre, a multi-faceted arts space dedicated to preserving and celebrating traditional music. Performances will showcase the wide range of the oud, from the rich heritage of the traditional music to innovative artists bridging tradition and modern styles in their original music. "We are thrilled to help bring the New York Oud Festival to life," says John Murchison, President of Brooklyn Maqam. "The oud's rich history and sonic versatility deserve a dedicated platform in New York City's vibrant music scene. This festival offers a chance for audiences to discover the beauty and depth of this remarkable instrument, and for oud performers to connect and share their artistry."

The vibrant tapestry of the oud tradition will be celebrated via specialists in the music of Iran, Greece, and Turkey, along with diverse Arab traditions from Palestine, Lebanon, Egypt, Syria, North Africa and the Arabian Gulf. Headlining the final night at Joe's Pub is Chicago's Ronnie Malley, an award-winning Palestinian-American oud player acclaimed for his virtuosity and exploration of the oud's potential for storytelling. Ameer Armaly (a young protegé of Palestinian virtuoso Simon Shaheen) will play the opening set. Other nights of the festival feature oud players Ertugrul Erkisi, Bahar Badieitabar, Zafer Tawil, Gabe Lavin, Brandon Terzic, Adam Good, Maurice Chedid, and Mavrothi Kontanis.

The festival is co-presented by Brooklyn Maqam, a growing 501c3 non-profit organization

dedicated to promoting Arabic musical traditions in New York City. Through performances,

educational programs, and community events, Brooklyn Maqam fosters a vibrant space for the exploration and appreciation of Arabic music in the city.

For tickets and festival information, visit the New York Oud Festival website: