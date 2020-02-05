New York City Master Chorale Presents The Little Match Girl Passion

The New York City Master Chorale (NYCMC) will present The Little Match Girl Passion, the second concert of its fourteenth season, on Saturday, February 29th at Church of the Holy Apostles in Chelsea. The performance will be anchored by David Lang's Pulitzer Prize-winning composition by the same name, and feature other a cappella works for choir, including Billy Joel's "Lullabye."

"The program we have developed around David Lang's breathtaking Little Match Girl Passion aims to help us collectively examine how we build our world for the most vulnerable around us - the promises we make to children, and the hopes we have for our future and theirs," said Dusty Francis, Artistic Director of the New York City Master Chorale. "These a cappella choral works are a unique opportunity for our audience to hear the choir in its purest form, and we are eagerly preparing for the chance to share this music."

Tickets: Admission is free for those 18 and under, and children and students are encouraged to attend. All other tickets are $25 and can be purchased at https://www.nycmasterchorale.org/current-season/the-little-match-girl-passion/. Seating is limited and guests are encouraged to reserve tickets in advance. To arrange for complimentary youth ticket reservations, please contact Charley Mills.





