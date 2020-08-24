New York City Gay Men's Chorus Opens Associate Membership for 2020/2021 Season

The new virtual program offers master classes, workshops and more.

For their upcoming season, New York City Gay Men's Chorus is inviting all those who would enjoy singing in a world-renowned choral group to join their new Associate program. No auditions are required, and the program welcomes singers of all identities, musical abilities, and geographic locations.

Executive Director Lisa Reilly and Artistic Director Gavin Thrasher have reenvisioned the Chorus's upcoming season to ensure safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, while continuing NYCGMC's 40+ year tradition of creating vibrant music and promoting LGBTQ+ equality. Without space restrictions and faced with the unique opportunity to open virtual content to the broadest possible audience, including those outside of the NYC area, the idea for the Associate program was born.

"It's important that we stay connected. We're continuing to provide the highest quality artistic resources, and want to be something people look forward to each week. NYCGMC is a diverse and close-knit community that has a lot of fun while engaging with excellent musicianship and a call for social justice." -Lisa Reilly, Artistic Director

In addition to regular rehearsals and online performances, NYCGMC's season includes musicianship workshops with Artistic Director Gavin Thrasher on topics such as music theory, sight-singing, and vocal technique. Master classes from top composers, vocal instructors, conductors, directors, acting coaches, dance professionals, and others in the performing arts business will be featured throughout the fall.

Associates will receive the added bonus of priority early sign-up for the first round of in-person auditions the next time they occur.

An all-inclusive Associate Membership fee of $99 for September through December 2020 includes social activities and an exclusive NYCGMC t-shirt.

The fall schedule begins with a workshop on September 8, and pre-registration is required. Details are available at nycgmc.org/associate-members.

