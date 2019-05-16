New York City Gay Men's Chorus Commemorates 50th Anniversary Of Stonewall Uprising At Carnegie Hall

The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus (NYCGMC) commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall, presenting Quiet No More: A Choral Celebration of Stonewall50, a new choral suite written by a diverse group of LGBTQ composers, including Tony nominated singer/songwriter Ann Hampton Callaway, director of Broadway Inspirational Voices Michael McElroy, writer and producer on Golden Globe ®-nominated TV series Pose Our Lady J, musical theater composers Julian Hornik and Mike Shaieb, and Artistic Director of One Voice Chorus Jane Ramseyer Miller.

Quiet No More is co-commissioned by the NYCGMC and the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles, and coincides with the first ever World Pride in New York City, in addition to the 40th anniversary of the NYCGMC.

Through choral singing and spoken word, Quiet No More examines the vast legacy and worldwide change towards more equitable rights for the LGBTQ population that resulted from the six days of the Stonewall riots in June 1969 in New York City's West Village, giving listeners a nuanced portrayal of what happened during the riots, while dispelling "urban legends", revealing surprising details, and inspiring audiences to have a similar effect in their own communities.

Joining the NYCGMC are over 500 singers from across the country, including representatives from ANNA Crusis (Philadelphia), Denver Men's Chorus, Denver Women's Chorus, Heartland Men's Chorus (Kansas City, MO), Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles, OurSong (Atlanta), Palm Springs Gay Men's Chorus, Philadelphia Gay Men's Chorus, Stonewall Chorale (NYC), and Triad Pride (North Carolina). Quiet No More will be performed by 25 choruses throughout the United States, marking the largest collaboration in the history of LGBTQ choruses.

"To create Quiet No More, we chose LGBTQ composers who had a range of original and distinctive voices, so that the piece would be like a mosaic of perspectives on the story," said Dr. Charles Beale, Artistic Director of the New York City Gay Men's Chorus.

"We wanted the piece to facilitate a truly national celebration of the Stonewall Uprising-a vast community of singers across the US, coming together with one voice at a time of celebration and also, as it has turned out, of national crisis and new oppressions."

Concert Information

QUIET NO MORE: A CHORAL CELEBRATION OF STONEWALL50

New York City Gay Men's Chorus

Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 8:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall

Concert-only tickets, priced from $22.50, are available at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, at 57th and Seventh, or by phone at CarnegieCharge 212-247-7800, or at carnegiehall.org.





