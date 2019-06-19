New York City Gay Men's Chorus Announces Gavin Thrasher As New Artistic Director

New York City Gay Men's Chorus today announced that Gavin Thrasher will be their new Artistic Director starting in September 2019 bringing with him a wealth of expertise having served as the Interim Artistic Director of the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles (GMCLA), leading their youth programming, and founding their a capella group, Aftershock. Thrasher succeeds Dr. Charles Beale who will step down later this summer after twelve successful seasons to pursue other artistic endeavors. Thrasher was selected after an international executive search process guided by Arts Consulting Group.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gavin to Big Apple Performing Arts and NYCGMC," said Damian Kington, Chair of the Board of Big Apple Performing Arts. "Gavin's impressive credentials in choral conducting and performance development, as well as his experience in mission-led choral programming and community engagement, and his fresh and innovative perspectives will position us for even greater success as we begin our fifth decade as one of the world's leading LGBTQ+ performing groups."

"This Pride month, we get to celebrate and commemorate everything that's been achieved over the past 50 years and get excited about what the next 50 will bring," he continued. "NYCGMC, under Gavin's artistic direction, will play an important role in defining our community's future and creating even more positive social change, just as we've done since 1979."

"I am absolutely delighted that Gavin Thrasher has been chosen as my successor as Artistic Director," said Charlie Beale, current Artistic Director. "His unique combination of outstanding musicianship and passionate commitment to LGBTQ+ equality really sets him up for success. He is a kind man of great integrity and has proven a commitment to the cause of LGBTQ equality. I think he is a great choice and wish him all the very best."

Gavin Thrasher, incoming Artistic Director said, "I am delighted to join the New York City Gay Men's Chorus as Artistic Director. For 40 years, NYCGMC has touched people's lives through music and been an integral part of the LGBTQ+ community in New York City and around the world. I look forward to working together with the membership to build on this foundation and create the future of NYCGMC as a voice for hope and change worldwide."

Thrasher brings extensive experience having led GMCLA, creating numerous youth programs bringing music education to communities without access to music and the arts, and further developing programs that bring GMCLA into schools and create opportunities for growth.

For more information about NYCGMC and BAPA (including descriptions and images) can be found here.





