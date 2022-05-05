New York City Children's Theater To Premiere Maya Angelou's I KNOW WHY THE CAGED BIRD SINGS

The first-ever stage adaptation of Maya Angelou's game-changing autobiography for young audiences, I KNOW WHY THE CAGED BIRD SINGS, will have its world-premiere Off-Broadway as New York City Children's Theater concludes its 25th season.

Adapted by award-winning playwright Idris Goodwin (Director of The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center) directed by Khalia Davis (Artistic Director of Bay Area's Children's Theatre), and starring Cherrye J. Davis (The Loophole, The Public Theater), I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings weaves unaltered prose directly from Angelou's groundbreaking and controversial book and introduces a new generation to this American literary icon.

The one-woman production takes place on a rainy day in Stamps, Arkansas. Maya Angelou has returned to the now-abandoned general store where she grew up and came of age. While inside, the room conjures memories, and she reminisces out loud the events and lessons learned on her tumultuous, painful, beautiful, and extraordinary journey into womanhood.

NYCCT is proud to announce that all tickets to this production will be pay what you can as part of their commitment to make theater more accessible throughout the city.

Learn more or purchase tickets on New York City Children's Theater's website.

Maya Angelou's I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings

May 20th - June 5th

Best for audiences ages 16+

Thursdays and Fridays at 7pm

Saturdays at 2pm and 7pm

Sundays at 3pm

Playing at Theatre Row, a program of Building for the Arts NY

New York City Children's Theater's mission is to promote children's literacy and social development through accessible professional theater productions and arts-in-education programs. Our programs cultivate children's growth in the areas of emotional intelligence, community building, and responsible decision-making. The result is empathetic, creative, and independent thinkers who make a positive impact on their world.

For 25 years, New York City Children's Theater's local and nationally recognized arts-in-education programs and professional theater productions have served over 400,000 children and adults across all five boroughs and surrounding communities in the tri-state area.

To learn more, visit www.nycchildrenstheater.org.

Facebook: New York City Children's Theater | Instagram: @nycchildrenstheater boxoffice@nycchildrenstheater.org

For press-related inquiries, please email Matt Ketai at mketai@nycchildrenstheater.org.