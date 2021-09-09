New York City Children's Theater Celebrates Their 25th Anniversary Season With Free Outdoor Cabaret

Simultaneous with the return of live theatre to New York City - on Broadway and at performing arts venues large and small - New York City Children's Theater (NYCCT) will bring live outdoor entertainment kids and their families during a one-of-a-kind tour that visits major cultural institutions - NY Hall of Science, Brooklyn Public Library, NY Botanical Garden and Staten Island Children's Museum and Rockefeller Center -- in all five boroughs September 18-October 3, it was announced by Barbara Zinn Krieger, founder and artistic director of NYCCT.

This new, hour long show - NYCCT's Storyland Cabaret - kicks off NYCCT's 25th anniversary season, and will be comprised of musical numbers dating back to the company's beginnings in 1996 when it first produced work for family audiences under the name Making Books Sing at the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning Vineyard Theatre in Union Square.

The Storyland Cabaret marks the first time that NYCCT has partnered to tour a production to all of these storied NYC cultural institutions. Following an extended lockdown when young people were cut off from their friends, classmates, families - the company was more committed than ever to provide young audiences and their families with the opportunity to see theater live again in a safe, outdoor environment.

Andrew Frank, executive director, said, "We are grateful for the many ways our artist and staff - and especially our audiences - were able to engage with us last season in the digital landscape, but we all know, at any age, nothing equals the experience of seeing a show live! We are thrilled to be providing free, safe, fun and exciting outdoor programming for NYC families this fall. A perfect kick-off to our 25th year! We are working diligently with each venue to ensure all safety protocols are in place."

NYCCT's Storyland Cabaret is free, but admission to the institutions may be required. NYCCT is dedicated to the safety of our audiences and performers. Attendees will be required to wear masks during the performance, and social distancing at the locations will be mandated.

Featuring: Hannah Hakim, Michelle Arotsky, Quinn Corcoran, Kevin Ivey Morrison

Accompanied by Michael Mastroianni and Daniel Santiago

Children and families of all ages are welcome! Performances are listed below:

The New York Hall of Science on Saturday, September 18th at 12 and 2pm

The Brooklyn Public Library on Saturday, September 25th at 1pm

The New York Botanical Garden on Sunday, September 26th at 11am and 1pm

The Staten Island Children's Museum on Saturday, October 2nd at 1pm

Rockefeller Center on Sunday, October 3rd at 11am

NYCCT's Storyland Cabaret is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

NYCCT's Storyland Cabaret features songs from these NYCCT productions:

Dory Fantasmagory and Dear Albert Einstein written by Sara Wordsworth and Russ Kaplan; Wringer written by Jacob Yandura and Rebekah Melocik; Wanda's Monster, The Amazing Adventures of Harvey and the Princess, and Interstellar Cinderella, written by Laurie Berkner; Young Charles Dickens and The Butterfly, written by Barbara Zinn Krieger with music by Charlie Greenberg; Honey and Leon, written by Min Kahng; and A Band of Angels, written by Myla Churchill.

New York City Children's Theater's mission is to promote children's literacy and social development through professional theater productions and arts-in-education programs. Our programs cultivate children's growth in the areas of emotional intelligence, community building, and responsible decision-making. The result is empathetic, creative, and independent thinkers who make a positive impact on their world.

For 25 years, New York City Children's Theater's local and nationally recognized arts-in-education programs and professional theater productions have served over 400,000 children and adults across all five boroughs and surrounding communities in the tri-state area.

To learn more, visit www.nycchildrenstheater.org