New York City Ballet Announces Principal Dancer Promotions

Promoted dancers are Emilie Gerrity, Isabella LaFreniere, Roman Mejia, and Mira Nadon.

Feb. 27, 2023  
New York City Ballet announced that four of the Company's dancers -- Emilie Gerrity, Isabella LaFreniere, Roman Mejia, and Mira Nadon -- have been promoted from Soloists to Principal Dancers.

The promotions were made by NYCB Artistic Director Jonathan Stafford and Associate Artistic Director Wendy Whelan, following the final performance of a two-week run of The Sleeping Beauty, which also closed the Company's 2023 Winter Season. During the course of the season all four dancers have originated featured roles in World Premiere ballets in addition to making significant debuts in a wide range of the Company's repertory.

With her promotion, Nadon becomes the first Asian American female Principal Dancer in New York City Ballet's history.


EMILIE GERRITY

During NYCB's 2023 Winter Season, Gerrity debuted in featured roles in Balanchine's Walpurgisnacht Ballet and Peter Martins' The Sleeping Beauty (Lilac Fairy). She also originated featured roles in both of the Company's Winter Season premieres, Justin Peck's Copland Dance Episodes and Keerati Jinakunwiphat's Fortuitous Ash. In recent seasons Gerrity has also debuted in featured roles in Balanchine's Apollo, Episodes, and Symphony in C.

Born in Danbury, Connecticut, Gerrity began her dance training at the age of five at Betty Jean's Dance Studio in Wappingers Falls, New York before studying at the New Paltz School of Ballet. Gerrity attended summer courses at the School of American Ballet (SAB) during the summers of 2004, 2005, and 2006, before enrolling as a full-time student in the winter of 2006. While at SAB, she performed George Balanchine's Concerto Barocco as part of Protégés II at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. Gerrity was named an apprentice with NYCB in 2009, joined the Company as a member of the corps de ballet in 2010, and was promoted to Soloist in 2017. In 2009 Gerrity was the recipient of SAB's Mae L. Wien Award for Outstanding Promise.

ISABELLA LaFRENIERE

During NYCB's 2023 Winter Season, LaFreniere debuted in featured roles in Martins' The Sleeping Beauty (Aurora), Jerome Robbins' Rondo, and Alexei Ratmansky's Voices. She also originated a featured role in Peck's Copland Dance Episodes. In recent seasons LaFreniere has also debuted featured roles in Balanchine's Divertimento No. 15, Raymonda Variations, and Episodes, and Peck's Everywhere We Go.

Born in Lambertville, Michigan, LaFreniere began her dance training at the age of seven at the Northeast Academy of Dance, followed by training at the Southold Dance Theatre in South Bend, Indiana, and then at the Joffrey Academy of Dance in Chicago, Illinois. She began studying at SAB during the 2008 summer course, and enrolled as a full-time student in 2010. She received additional training at the Chautauqua Institution and Pacific Northwest Ballet summer programs. LaFreniere became an apprentice with NYCB in 2013, joined the Company as a member of the corps de ballet in 2014, and was promoted to Soloist in 2022. LaFreniere was a recipient of SAB's Mae L. Wien Award for Outstanding Promise in 2013.

ROMAN MEJIA

During NYCB's 2023 Winter Season, Mejia made debuts in two featured roles in Martins' The Sleeping Beauty (Bluebird and Gold), and originated a featured role in Peck's Copland Dance Episodes. In recent seasons he has debuted in featured roles in Balanchine's A Midsummer Night's Dream (Oberon), "Rubies" from Jewels, and Tschaikovsky Pas De Deux, as well as Robbins' The Four Seasons and Piano Pieces, and Christopher Wheeldon's DGV: Danse à Grande Vitesse.

Mejia was born in Fort Worth, Texas and began studying ballet at age three with his mother and father, Maria Terezia Balogh and Paul Mejia, a former dancer with NYCB. At age 13, he entered the Mejia Ballet Academy. He attended summer courses at SAB in 2014 and 2015 before entering the School full-time in 2015. In 2017, he became an apprentice with NYCB and joined the Company as a member of the corps de ballet later that year. He was promoted to Soloist in 2021. In 2019, Mejia was the recipient of the Princess Grace Foundation-USA Dance Fellowship and in 2020 Mejia was a finalist for the Clive Barnes Award for excellence in dance.

MIRA NADON

During NYCB's 2023 Winter Season, Nadon debuted in featured roles in Balanchine's Stravinsky Violin Concerto and Episodes, Robbins' Rondo, and Martins' The Sleeping Beauty (Lilac Fairy and Diamond). She also originated featured roles in both of the Company's 2023 Winter Season premieres, Peck's Copland Dance Episodes and Jinakunwiphat's Fortuitous Ash. In recent seasons she has debuted in featured roles in George Balanchine's The Nutcracker (Sugarplum Fairy), as well as Balanchine's Vienna Waltzes (Merry Widow).

Nadon was born in Boston, Massachusetts, and began her ballet training at the age of six at the Inland Pacific Ballet Academy in Montclair, California. She attended summer courses at SAB in 2014 and 2015, before entering SAB full-time in 2015. Nadon became an apprentice with NYCB in 2017, joined NYCB as a member of the corps de ballet in 2018, and was promoted to Soloist in 2022. Nadon is a recipient of the 2022 Princess Grace Award and the 2022 Clive Barnes Award for excellence in dance.

Following the close of the 2023 Winter Season on Sunday, February 26, NYCB will next travel to Madrid for the Company's first-ever performances in the Spanish capital. The engagement, which will take place from March 23 to 26 at the Teatro Real, will feature Balanchine's Serenade and Square Dance, as well as Peck's The Times Are Racing. The Company will return to New York for its six-week 2023 Spring Season from April 18 to May 28 at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center. Tickets for NYCB's 2022-23 New York season are available online at www.nycballet.com or by phone at 212-496-0600.

Photo Credit: Erin Baiano

Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera will open for the first time in Italy at Teatro Stabile del Friuli Venezia Giulia in Trieste on 4th July 2023. Leading the cast as The Phantom is Ramin Karimloo, who has played the role in London's West End, Korea and in the 25th Anniversary Concert at The Royal Albert Hall. 
Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. This week's episode features stage and screen actor and singer/songwriter Nicholas Podany! Nicholas talked about his Apple TV+ series Hello Tomorrow!, how he caught the performing bug, and more.
New York, New York has released a new clip from the score on their Twitter account in honor of Saturday's snow day in NYC. New York, New York features music and lyrics by Tony, Emmy & Grammy Award winners and Academy Award nominees John Kander & Fred Ebb, and features additional lyrics by Pulitzer, Tony, Emmy & Grammy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, In The Heights). Watch the video here!
The critically acclaimed and much-beloved production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Into the Woods will welcome back Andy Karl to the company playing Rapunzel's Prince for the production's opening weekend in D.C. Additionally, Jason Forbach, presently playing Rapunzel's Prince, steps into the role of The Baker while Sebastian Arcelus recovers from an injury sustained earlier in the week.

February 26, 2023

Previews begin tonight, February 26, for the Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.  Sweeney Todd will officially open on March 26, 2023, at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Meet the cast of Sweeney Todd here!
February 25, 2023

A Little Night Music opened on Broadway on February 25, 1973. Watch videos of the original and revival casts!
February 25, 2023

Lionel Bart's Oliver! has been a household name since its premiere in 1960 but has not been seen on a New York City stage for nearly 40 years. While we await its return, study up on some of the greatest performances of the show's most iconic anthem, Nancy's 'As Long As He Needs Me.'
