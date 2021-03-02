New York City Ballet Announces 2021 Digital Season Schedule for March 8-13

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

New York City Ballet's 2021 Digital Season programming has been announced for the week of March 8-13. Programming will focus on George Balanchine's neoclassical Stravinsky Violin Concerto, as the final installment of the multi-part series "Three Sides of Balanchine."

On Monday, March 8, a new "Hear the Dance" episode of City Ballet The Podcast will feature guest Jean-Pierre Bonnefoux, the former NYCB principal dancer who originated the leading male role in the ballet's "First Aria," hosted by former NYCB dancer Silas Farley

On Tuesday, March 9, at 8pm EST, NYCB will present an "Inside NYCB" episode focusing on one of the female solos performed by the female principal dancer, with rehearsal footage and interviews with Principal Dancer Sara Mearns, Soloist Claire Kretzschmar, and Repertory Director Rebecca Krohn, hosted by Principal Dancer Russell Janzen

On Thursday, March 11, at 8pm EST, NYCB will release a previously recorded performance of Stravinsky Violin Concerto, featuring Principal Dancers Sterling Hyltin, Ask la Cour, Sara Mearns, and Taylor Stanley

Both the "Inside NYCB" episode and performance stream will be available to view on NYCB's website and YouTube channel until Thursday, March 18.

NYCB's digital season also includes "Ballet Essentials" workshops for all ages on Mondays at 6:30pm EST; "Signature Steps" ballet classes for intermediate- to advanced-level dancers on Wednesdays at 6:30pm EST; Access Workshops for Teens and Adults with Disabilities on Thursdays at 6:00pm EST; "Ballet Breaks" workshops for children ages 3-8 on Saturdays at 11am EST; and Children's Access Workshops for children with disabilities and their families on Saturdays at noon EST. These workshops and classes will be led by Maria Kowroski (Ballet Essentials), Taylor Stanley (Signature Steps), Russell Janzen (Access Workshops for Teens and Adults), Kristen Segin (Ballet Breaks), and Andres Zuniga (Children's Access Workshops) for the week of March 8-13. More details can be found in the attached overview and at www.nycballet.com/digitalseason.

Monday, March 8:

City Ballet The Podcast - Stravinsky Violin Concerto

"Hear the Dance" episode on George Balanchine's Stravinsky Violin Concerto, featuring former NYCB principal dancer Jean-Pierre Bonnefoux, who originated the leading male role in the ballet's "First Aria," and hosted by former NYCB dancer Silas Farley

(available at podcast.nycballet.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Luminary, the iHeartRadio app, and other podcast platforms)

Ballet Essentials - Stravinsky Violin Concerto

60-minute interactive movement workshop for teens and adults, consisting of a ballet warm-up and a movement combination inspired by Theme and Variations, taught by NYCB Principal Dancer Maria Kowroski

($10 or $15 suggested fee; register at nycballet.com/balletessentialsonline; workshop at 6:30pm EST)

Tuesday, March 9: Inside NYCB - Stravinsky Violin Concerto

A rehearsal and conversation about one of the solos from Stravinsky Violin Concerto performed by the "First Aria" leading female dancer, featuring NYCB Principal Dancer Sara Mearns,

NYCB Soloist Claire Kretzschmar, NYCB Repertory Director Rebecca Krohn, and host NYCB Principal Dancer Russell Janzen

(available at nycballet.com and youtube.com/nycballet from Tuesday, March 9 at 8pm until Thursday, March 18 at 8pm EST)

Wednesday, March 10: Signature Steps

60-minute virtual ballet class for intermediate to advanced level dancers, taught by NYCB Principal Dancer Taylor Stanley

($30 fee; register at nycballet.com/signaturesteps; workshop at 6:30pm EST)

Thursday, March 11:

Access Workshops for Teens and Adults - Stravinsky Violin Concerto

60-minute interactive movement workshop designed especially for teens and adults with disabilities, inspired by Theme and Variations, taught by NYCB Principal Dancer Russell Janzen

(register at nycballet.com/accessworkshops; workshop at 6pm EST)

Digital Performance - Stravinsky Violin Concerto

Music by Igor Stravinsky

Choreography by George Balanchine

PRINCIPAL CASTING: Sterling Hyltin, Ask la Cour, Sara Mearns, Taylor Stanley

With NYCB Concertmaster Kurt Nikkanen and the New York City Ballet Orchestra,

Conducted by Clotilde Otranto, NYCB Resident Conductor

Filmed on September 21, 2018, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center

(available at nycballet.com and youtube.com/nycballet from Thursday, March 11 at 8pm until Thursday, March 18 at 8pm EST)

Saturday, March 13:

Ballet Breaks - The Sleeping Beauty

30-minute interactive movement workshop for children ages 3-8, consisting of a warm-up and choreography inspired by the "Puss in Boots" divertissement from The Sleeping Beauty, taught by NYCB dancer Kristen Segin

($8 or $12 suggested fee; register at nycballet.com/balletbreaks; workshop at 11am EST)

Access Workshops for Children - The Sleeping Beauty

45-minute interactive movement workshop designed especially for children with disabilities, inspired by the "Puss in Boots" divertissement from The Sleeping Beauty, taught by NYCB dancer Andres Zuniga

(register at nycballet.com/childrensaccessworkshops; workshop at 12pm EST)

Programming subject to change (03/02/21)