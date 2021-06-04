New York Choral Society Announces Three New Board Members

New York Choral Society has announced the appointment of 3 new members to its Board of Trustees: Alain Obadia Darin Arita, and David Munkittrik.

Board Chair Michael Colosi comments, "In a time of great challenges for performing arts organizations, these new trustees bring valuable skills and insights to support our goal to be New York's premiere symphonic chorus and to continue bringing great performances of live choral music to New York."

New trustee Alain Obadia, the imaginative and creative CEO of Quantum Technologies Laboratories, Inc., provides clients with new generation technology solutions to protect their work. Obadia contributed to the creation La Fugue, based in Paris, France, a niche travel company offering clients exceptional experiences with musical events in Bayreuth, Salzburg, Vienna, and New York. Alain also operates Lalanda de Pomerol, a vineyard in Bordeux, France, and created an innovative high-end skincare company based in Switzerland.

Also joining is Darin Arita, Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations team at Prudential Financial. His team integrates finance, communication, marketing, and securities law compliances, enabling effective two-way communication between the company and the financial community. Darin has been ranked #1 as a mid-sized insurance company by Institutional Investor magazine in his past role as leading the Investor Relations and Enterprise Financial Planning & Analysis team at Voya Financial. Darin is also a Board member of the National Investor Relations Institute and serves on their Finance Committee and co-chairs their Diversity & Inclusion Task Force. Additionally, Darin is an advisor to the Board of The Carpet Shoppe, a leading home and flooring company in Hawaii.

Lastly, David Munkittrick is Counsel at Proskauer Rose. As a litigator and trial attorney, he focuses on large-scale antitrust and copyright entertainment matters from complaint through appeal. David has been involved in some of the most significant antitrust matters over the past few years and advises clients in a range of industries, including entertainment, automotive, pharmaceutical, healthcare, agriculture, hospitality, financial services, and sports. David also maintains an active pro bono practice, supporting clients in the arts and in immigration proceedings. The New York State Bar Association has recognized David as Empire State Counsel and he is a recipient of Proskauer's Golden Gavel Award, both for excellence in his pro bono work. When not practicing law, Munkittrick enjoys practicing piano, recently making a Carnegie Hall debut at Weill Recital Hall.

Executive Director Patrick Owens looks forward to working closely with the new Trustees, believing they share a passion for enhancing New York Choral Society's mission of spreading essential joy and power of live choral music. "The knowledge and experience they bring to their respective areas of expertise will help The New York Choral Society continue to bring innovation and impact to our performances and programs."