New York Arts Nonprofit Topical Cream Announces First Sotheby's Partnership and Fundraiser Auction

Topical Cream is proud to announce the sale of four works in Sotheby's Contemporary Art Online sale, live now through March 10, 2020, will benefit the 501(c)3 non-profit's mission to promote women, femmes, and gender-nonconforming individuals in contemporary art.

Available works include the artist Juliana Huxtable's first artwork to come to auction, and new artworks by Jamian Juliano-Villani, Korakrit Arunanondchai, and Paul Sepuya.



"We firmly believe that woman and gender nonconforming artists deserve more space in the art world, especially in the secondary market, which historically and statisically undervalues art by women. The Topical Cream sale with Sothebys is a significant, corrective move that addresses the low number of women, especially trans women of color, that are rarely featured in these markets," says Topical Cream Executive Director Lyndsy Welgos.



Since 2013, Topical Cream has supported a community of artists, writers, designers, and technologists through digital publishing and public programming. If you are interested in viewing the auction or interviewing Topical Cream Executive Director Lyndsy Welgos, please contact Marcella Zimmermann (marcella@culturalcounsel.com).





