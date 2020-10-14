New Victory to Provide Free Arts Education for NYC Public Schools

New 42 will offer robust arts education to more than 500 classroom teachers and 20,000 kids at no cost.

New 42 has announced that all New Victory education programs will be free for NYC public schools in the 2020-21 academic year. Despite the economic impact COVID-19 has had on the New Victory and the entire theater industry, New 42 will offer robust arts education to more than 500 classroom teachers and 20,000 kids at no cost to New York City Department of Education schools and charter schools.

In response to cuts in the City's budget, including education funding and a drop from $21 million to a low of $3.5 million in arts allocation, New York City public school kids will have few options for arts instruction this year. With a student population of 1.1 million kids from 1800 schools, for which 70% of the students live at or below the poverty line, New York City is home to the largest public school system in the U.S.

"New 42 is compelled to do what we can to help fill the gap in arts education to support children's social-emotional development during a critical time in our nation. Through the generosity of our funders and individual donors, we have found a way to underwrite New Victory's extensive education offerings so that all educators, including parents at home, can access arts instruction and help kids navigate this difficult time," says Russell Granet, New 42 President and CEO.

"New Victory Education is designed to meet kids where they are and help kids express themselves and tell their stories in the fullest ways possible. The performing arts are an incredible tool for offering young people agency while sparking joy in their learning," says Courtney J. Boddie, New 42 Vice President, Education and School Engagement.

Available at no cost to all public schools in New York City, New Victory Education Virtual Partnerships include:

Live Interactive Classroom Workshops New Victory Teaching Artists will attend educators' virtual learning spaces (up to 10 per site for the school year) to lead the class through activities designed to dive deep into global cultures and art forms.

New Victory Virtual Programs Inspired by the International Artists who have appeared on the New Victory stage, New Victory Arts Break: Explore a World of Arts, New Victory Arts Break: Discover Art Forms and New Victory Dance encourage kids to try new skills, discover new places and share their stories through the performing arts.

A Library of Modular Lesson Plans and Instructional Videos Partners have access to over 75 printable New Victory School Tool Resource Guides, including age-specific resource guides for ages 3-7 and ages 12+, and over 50 instructional videos to provide asynchronous learning opportunities for their students.

Exclusive Partner Teacher Communications New Victory staff will provide ongoing support for Partners in the form of weekly emails and web conferences to offer implementation tips, professional development, and opportunities to connect with other educators about performing arts curriculum.

Click here to learn more about New Victory Education Partnerships.

Built on the foundation of six guiding pillars--play, discovery, community, art form, create and arts for all--New Victory staff and Teaching Artists have been trained in radical healing and trauma-informed practices, as well as strategies for students with disabilities, and are actively working on antiracist and liberatory education practices.

In a regular season, New Victory partners with more than 200 NYC schools, social service agencies and partner institutions to engage and inspire 40,000 students in grades Pre-K through 12 with live, international productions at the New Victory Theater. These trips to the theater are paired with free arts skills workshops taught by New Victory Teaching Artists at their learning sites before and after the show, in addition to free New Victory School Tool Resource Guides, availing educators with quick and easy instructional activities they can use to integrate the performing arts into their daily curriculum.

