New Victory to Provide Free Arts Education for NYC Public Schools
New 42 will offer robust arts education to more than 500 classroom teachers and 20,000 kids at no cost.
New 42 has announced that all New Victory education programs will be free for NYC public schools in the 2020-21 academic year. Despite the economic impact COVID-19 has had on the New Victory and the entire theater industry, New 42 will offer robust arts education to more than 500 classroom teachers and 20,000 kids at no cost to New York City Department of Education schools and charter schools.
In response to cuts in the City's budget, including education funding and a drop from $21 million to a low of $3.5 million in arts allocation, New York City public school kids will have few options for arts instruction this year. With a student population of 1.1 million kids from 1800 schools, for which 70% of the students live at or below the poverty line, New York City is home to the largest public school system in the U.S.
"New 42 is compelled to do what we can to help fill the gap in arts education to support children's social-emotional development during a critical time in our nation. Through the generosity of our funders and individual donors, we have found a way to underwrite New Victory's extensive education offerings so that all educators, including parents at home, can access arts instruction and help kids navigate this difficult time," says Russell Granet, New 42 President and CEO.
"New Victory Education is designed to meet kids where they are and help kids express themselves and tell their stories in the fullest ways possible. The performing arts are an incredible tool for offering young people agency while sparking joy in their learning," says Courtney J. Boddie, New 42 Vice President, Education and School Engagement.
Available at no cost to all public schools in New York City, New Victory Education Virtual Partnerships include:
Live Interactive Classroom Workshops New Victory Teaching Artists will attend educators' virtual learning spaces (up to 10 per site for the school year) to lead the class through activities designed to dive deep into global cultures and art forms.
New Victory Virtual Programs Inspired by the International Artists who have appeared on the New Victory stage, New Victory Arts Break: Explore a World of Arts, New Victory Arts Break: Discover Art Forms and New Victory Dance encourage kids to try new skills, discover new places and share their stories through the performing arts.
A Library of Modular Lesson Plans and Instructional Videos Partners have access to over 75 printable New Victory School Tool Resource Guides, including age-specific resource guides for ages 3-7 and ages 12+, and over 50 instructional videos to provide asynchronous learning opportunities for their students.
Exclusive Partner Teacher Communications New Victory staff will provide ongoing support for Partners in the form of weekly emails and web conferences to offer implementation tips, professional development, and opportunities to connect with other educators about performing arts curriculum.
Click here to learn more about New Victory Education Partnerships.
Built on the foundation of six guiding pillars--play, discovery, community, art form, create and arts for all--New Victory staff and Teaching Artists have been trained in radical healing and trauma-informed practices, as well as strategies for students with disabilities, and are actively working on antiracist and liberatory education practices.
In a regular season, New Victory partners with more than 200 NYC schools, social service agencies and partner institutions to engage and inspire 40,000 students in grades Pre-K through 12 with live, international productions at the New Victory Theater. These trips to the theater are paired with free arts skills workshops taught by New Victory Teaching Artists at their learning sites before and after the show, in addition to free New Victory School Tool Resource Guides, availing educators with quick and easy instructional activities they can use to integrate the performing arts into their daily curriculum.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Original Cast of HAMILTON to Reunite for Joe Biden Fundraiser
This Friday, Lin-Manuel Miranda and original cast members from Broadway's Hamilton will appear and perform as part of a virtual fundraiser for preside...
Several NYC Theaters Form Coalition to Urge Reopening with Greatly Modified Seating Plans
Several New York City theatres with the ability to greatly modify and limit their seating plans in accordance with social distancing rules are taking ...
PHOTO: THE SOUND OF MUSIC Child Actors Wear Masks Inspired By the Film's Costumes
The surviving actors who played the Von Trapp children in the film The Sound of Music are all supporting wearing a mask in a fun way fans of the film ...
VIDEO: Check Out the Official Trailer For the Film Adaptation of EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE
The first official trailer has dropped for the upcoming film adaptation of the musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie. ...
Trump Uses 'Memory' at Rally Despite Cease-and-Desist from Andrew Lloyd Webber
In June, Cats veteran Betty Buckley called on Webber to take action, prompting his Really Useful Group to officially condemn its use, submitting forma...
VIDEOS: Cynthia Erivo, Adam Lambert, Andrea Bocelli, and More Perform at the Virtual Carousel of Hope Ball
Last night, event chair and host Barbara Davis and co-chair Dana Davis led a star-studded line-up of talent for the 2020 Carousel of Hope Ball, put on...