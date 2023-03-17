Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
New US Tour of SHREK THE MUSICAL to Launch for 2024 Touring Season

The new production has been announced as part of the Glenn Korff Broadway Series.

Mar. 17, 2023  

BroadwayWorld has learned a new national tour of Shrek the Musical will launch for the 2024 touring season. While no announcement has been made in regard to casting or creative team, the production has confirmed dates in Lincoln, NE from February 29, 2024.

No launch city has been announced.

Shrek the Musical was first performed on Broadway in 2008, receiving 8 Tony nominations, and the award for Best Costume Design. The original West End production was nominated for 4 Olivier awards, including Best New Musical, at the 2012 Olivier awards.

Shrek the Musical features a book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize® winner, David Lindsay-Abaire (Kimberly Akimbo), and music by Olivier Award-winner Jeanine Tesori (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Caroline, or Change, Kimberly Akimbo.

The original Broadway cast featured Brian d'Arcy James as Shrek, Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Princess Fiona, Christopher Sieber as Lord Farquaad, Daniel Breaker as Donkey, and John Tartaglia as Pinocchio.

"Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek...." And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Yes, your favorite ogre is back in the hilarious stage spectacle, SHREK - THE MUSICAL. This Tony Award®-winning musical brings all the beloved characters from the Oscar®-winning DreamWorks animated film to life.



