New Study Finds UK Theatres Have Been More Impacted Than Those in the US in Shutdown
TRG Arts and Purple Seven recently conducted a study that asks the question: "How are the theatre markets in the UK and America faring in the wake of the pandemic?" The COVID-19 Sector Benchmark Insight Report found that the health crisis has made more of an impact on the industry in the UK than those in the US and Canada.
"In North America, while most organizations have seen a catastrophic dip in sales, some have limited the immediate financial impact of COVID-19 by effectively engaging with their most loyal patrons and sustaining, and in some cases even increasing, sales for shows later in 2020.
In the U.K. ticket sales and revenue fell earlier and further. Almost all organizations are selling a tiny fraction of the volumes of tickets they would expect at the current stage of the sales cycle. Around 15% have taken a proactive decision to stop selling tickets until they have greater clarity on reopening dates and arrangements."
Read even more from the study here.
As of June 12, Broadway is shut down through Labor Day. West End theatres remain closed through at least August 2.
