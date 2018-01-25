New Poll Says One Third of UK Theatre Workers Have Been Sexually Harassed

A new poll has revealed that almost a third of theatre professionals in the UK have experienced sexual harassment at work.

Upon surveying 1,050 people working in the theatre industry, the new study conducted by The Stage revealed that 31% of respondents said they had encountered sexual harassment, 43% said they had experienced bulling, and 8% claimed to have experienced sexually assault at work.

The study also revealed that 67% of people who had experienced harassment or bullying in the workplace did not report it. The results concerning incidents of sexual were just as shocking, with no action being taken in four out of five cases.

The survey included performers, backstage workers, front of house staff and management

Read the full report here.

