New Podcast LIFE IN THE PIT Puts Musicians in the Spotlight
Coming Wednesday, July 1 to Apple, Spotify and other podcast platforms, Life in the Pit premieres with its first 3 episodes.
The first episode is a solo presentation from host David Lane as he introduces himself and the show, which is devoted to the telling the experiences of instrumental musicians who play for musical theatre from local schools and community theatre through all types of professional theatre.
Episode 2 features Allan Beck talking about what it's like to be a guitarist for a show.
Episode 3 features James Brandt talking about playing percussion and drums for musical theatre. Starting July 10, there will be one episode released each week on FRIDAY, each focusing on a featured guest.
Follow the podcast on Twitter or Instagram at @LifeInThePitPod. Links to the show and episodes will be shared on Wednesday at these pages.
