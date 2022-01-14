New Musical from [TITLE OF SHOW] Team to Get World Premiere at Delaware Theatre Co.

Delaware Theatre Company announces the world premiere musical Other World. This heartfelt, humorous musical explores the connections people make on- and off-line, while celebrating the families and friendships they need to thrive in any world.

Obie Award-winner and Tony Award nominee Hunter Bell wrote the book. Obie Award-winner Jeff Bowen and Ann McNamee wrote the music and lyrics. Adrienne Campbell-Holt, a Lucille Lortel Visionary Director Award recipient, is directing, and Karla Puno Garcia is the choreographer. Other World also features art direction by Academy Award-winning Wētā Workshop (The Lord of the Rings, Avatar).

Other World tells the story of Sri and Lorraine, who are transported into Sri's favorite video game and find themselves trapped. Racing against the clock, the pair must work together, discover their inner strengths, and connect with gamers and avatars in order to survive and find a way home.

The show runs from February 23 to March 20, 2022, and stars Bonnie Milligan. Milligan currently is starring in Kimberly Akimbo and made her Broadway debut as Pamela in Head Over Heels, after originating the role at The Oregon Shakespeare Festival. First National Tour: original Pat in Kinky Boots. Off-Broadway: God Bless You Mr. Rosewater (Encores!), Gigantic (Vineyard Theatre); Jasper in Deadland (Prospect Theater). Television: recurring as Kathryn on Search Party (TBS), Happy! (Syfy).

"Delaware Theatre Company is very excited to be producing this world premiere musical," says DTC Executive and Artistic Director Bud Martin. "Our audiences will be taken on a spectacular, original, otherworldly journey, with a heartwarming message that will resonate with the entire family."

DTC is offering ASL-interpreted public performances on March 6 at 2:00 p.m., March 17 at 7:00 p.m., and March 19 at 2:00 p.m. On March 19, DTC will also offer an Open Inclusive Performance. This live theatre experience welcomes people with a range of abilities and/or disabilities to enjoy the performance together in a "shush-free" zone. (Note: Seating is assigned for this show.) The house lights will remain on at a low level during the performance. Social stories are available in advance upon request. Soft earplugs, fidget toys, and a calming room will be available if needed. Audio description will be available on March 12 at 2:00 p.m. and March 18 at 8:00 p.m.

Other World welcomes cosplay for those attending the show. Audience members can come as their favorite game, comic, TV show, movie, anime, manga, or even original character. When choosing a look and bringing a character to life, please keep in mind that Other World is an all-ages event. Do not bring any cosplay weaponry to the show. We wish to keep the theatre a Safe Zone.

Performances are held on Delaware Theatre Company's stage, located at 200 Water Street in Wilmington, DE, just feet from the beautiful Riverfront. Other World runs February 23-March 20, 2022. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $29 for adults and $20 for students, and can be purchased online at delawaretheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at 302-594-1100. Free parking is available right outside of the theatre on Orange Street and next door at 101 Avenue of the Arts.

Delaware Theatre Company requires patrons who attend our production of Other World, February 23-March 20, to show proof of vaccination before entering the theatre or a negative COVID test within 72 hours before showtime. A matching photo ID must be shown as well. Also, following CDC guidelines, we require everyone inside the building to properly wear masks at all times.

