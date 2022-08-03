New Musical WORK Will Host Private Readings at Open Jar Studios

New Musical, WORK, written by Parade Stone, with music by Sequoia Sellinger and directed by abigail jean-baptiste, will host private readings at Open Jar Studios. These presentations will be produced by Lilly Award winner and The Shubert Organization's Artistic Circle Member Victoria Detres.

The reading directed by abigail jean baptiste (Project Number One Artist on Staff, Soho Rep) will feature Lauren Scales, Anna Paloma, Mia Bergstrom, Peyton Bristol, Devon Kessler, Alexis Tidwell and Allison Griffith.

Music by Sequoia Sellinger, select violin arrangements by Franklin Rankin, music direction by Sheela Ramesh with music associate Maria Caputo.

WORK A New Musical: When Sydney receives a job offer in politics, she finds herself at a crossroads. Should she stay at her unfulfilling survival job until she finds a new passion, or can she reignite her now-disillusioned passion for politics? As Sydney traverses both fantasy and reality to come to a decision, she finds herself instead searching for the answer to the question that's always eluded her: in a broken political system, how is she capable of bringing about real change? WORK is produced by Victoria Detres and is in development with support of The Shubert Organization's Artistic Circle Initiative.