New Musical MADAME INFAMY Will Be Performed in Concert at Joe's Pub This Month

Madame Infamy, the new musical that traces the intertwined lives of Sally Hemings and Marie Antoinette through the eyes of the legendary wax sculptor Madame Tussaud, will present selections from its score in concert at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater on April 23, with performances at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM.

A story of myth and memory, Madame Infamy traces the parallel lives of Sally Hemings and Marie Antoinette through the eyes of wax sculptor Madame Tussaud- asking who gets immortalized, who gets distorted, and who gets erased. The score blends pop, rock, and R&B with epic historical storytelling.

The book is by Joseph Vigliotti, with music and lyrics by Cardozie Jones and Sean Willis. The concert is directed by Lori Elizabeth Parquet, whose Broadway credits include Associate Director on Suffs and Associate Director for Goddess at The Public Theater, with New York Times Critic's Pick White on White at JACK among her additional directing credits. Mayte Natalio serves as Associate Director; her Broadway choreography credits include Suffs, How to Dance in Ohio, and the Broadway revival of for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf. Ally Rome founder of @thebitewithally Broadway serves as Creative Producer.

The concert will feature Zalah Vallien (currently appearing on Broadway in &Juliet) as Sally Hemings, Meg Colton (Eurydice, National Tour of Hadestown) as Marie Antoinette, and Ally Bonino (Original Broadway Cast, Suffs) as Madame Tussaud. The company also includes Sidney Dupont (Tony Award nominee, Paradise Square; Beautiful: The Carole King Musical on Broadway), Angela Birchett (The Color Purple and Hell's Kitchen on Broadway), Heather Makalani (Moulin Rouge! The Musical and Aladdin on Broadway), and Rocky Paterra (Otto Frank, Slam Frank, Off-Broadway).

Conceived in 2008, Madame Infamy has been developed through multiple stagings and Equity readings, including a production at the New York Musical Theater Festival in 2014, where it received a festival award for its score, and a music-only presentation at The Duplex in 2017. The April 23 concert at Joe's Pub marks a significant milestone for the project as the creative team continues to build momentum toward full production.