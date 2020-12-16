New Musical Feature ROAD TO BETHLEHEM Due in 2021

The producer behind the Netflix adaptation of The Prom and Glee, Adam Anders, will make his directorial debut with a new musical feature film, Road To Bethlehem, due out early next year.

The film was written by Christy Hall, the writer behind the acclaimed Netflix series, I Am Not Okay With This.

Anders will co-write the music for the film with Nikki Anders and Peer Astrom, the team behind The Prom's new end title song end title "Wear Your Crown."

Anders said, "I can't wait to make this film alongside such a faithful team of producers in Brandt, Stephen, and Ryan as we bring this bold, wonderful musical adaptation of the greatest story ever told to life."

He added, "There are millions of families all over the world for whom this story is especially meaningful, mine being one of them. To that end, we all consider it an incredible privilege to bring it to life and a tremendous responsibility to do it well."