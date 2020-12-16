New Musical Feature ROAD TO BETHLEHEM Due in 2021
The film is the directorial debut of Adam Anders, the producer behind the Netflix adaptation of The Prom and Glee.
The producer behind the Netflix adaptation of The Prom and Glee, Adam Anders, will make his directorial debut with a new musical feature film, Road To Bethlehem, due out early next year.
The film was written by Christy Hall, the writer behind the acclaimed Netflix series, I Am Not Okay With This.
Anders will co-write the music for the film with Nikki Anders and Peer Astrom, the team behind The Prom's new end title song end title "Wear Your Crown."
Anders said, "I can't wait to make this film alongside such a faithful team of producers in Brandt, Stephen, and Ryan as we bring this bold, wonderful musical adaptation of the greatest story ever told to life."
He added, "There are millions of families all over the world for whom this story is especially meaningful, mine being one of them. To that end, we all consider it an incredible privilege to bring it to life and a tremendous responsibility to do it well."
More Hot Stories For You
-
Breaking: Tony Winner and Broadway Legend Ann Reinking Passes Away at 71
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Broadway legend Ann Reinking has passed away. She was 71 years old....
London Theatres Will Shut Down Once More After Tuesday Evening Performances
Theatres in London have been told to shut down once again following Tuesday evening's performances....
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Billy Porter, Ben Platt, Audra McDonald and More Release 'Georgia On My Mind' Single
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, alongside Audra McDonald, director Schele Williams, and Broadway Inspirational Voices’ Joseph Joubert and Michael McEl...
Breaking: HOUDINI Musical Set Sights on Broadway; Ramin Karimloo and Laura Osnes Take Part in Virtual Reading
Producer Karl Sydow (The Last Ship) has just announced that the new Broadway bound musical HOUDINI directed by Federico Bellone (Mary Poppins in Milan...
BWW Flashback: Relive the Greatest Performances of the Late Ann Reinking
As BroadwayWorld sadly reported yesterday, Broadway legend Ann Reinking has passed away, via the star's sister-in-law Dahrla Reinking. She was 71 year...
New Musical A HANUKKAH CAROL Debuts First Look and Listen With Michael James Scott, Ben Fankhauser and More
Hanukkah 2021 is gonna be LIT! A HANUKKAH CAROL, or GELT TRIP! The Musical isn’t just “A Christmas Carol for Jews”—it’s an irreverent and heartfelt mu...