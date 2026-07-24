New Music Released for Marvel Wolverine, MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls, and Marvel Rivals

Hollywood Records has released new music tied to three Marvel properties: MARVEL WOLVERINE, MARVEL TŌKON: FIGHTING SOULS, and MARVEL RIVALS.

'LOGAN' – FIRST SINGLE FROM MARVEL'S WOLVERINE

Hollywood Records released the first single 'Logan' from Marvel's Wolverine on July 24, 2026. Following a debut to packed crowds at San Diego Comic-Con, the track, scored by composer David Fleming (Widow's Bay, The Last Of Us, Superman), is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and all major digital platforms. The full soundtrack will be released on August 28.

About Marvel's Wolverine

Marvel's Wolverine is an action-packed adventure from Insomniac Games, the acclaimed studio behind the Marvel's Spider-Man series. Created in collaboration with Marvel Games, it delivers an all-new original story based on the legendary comic book character.

Logan thought he was finished being Wolverine, but the past wasn't finished with him yet. Three years after walking out on his team, Wolverine rejoins the mutant task force, Team X, in their darkest hour.

Driven by his fanatical belief in human superiority, Bolivar Trask is kidnapping mutants. Only Wolverine has what it takes to save them.

In his fight for the future, Wolverine must team up with fellow mutants across the globe through locations like Canada, Japan, and the Marvel island nation of Madripoor. With the fate of humans and mutants hanging in the balance, Logan knows the world needs a hero; however, they'll have to settle for Wolverine.

Marvel's Wolverine launches on PlayStation 5 consoles on September 15, 2026.

NEW SINGLE 'FLIGHT MODE (VAN DYNE REMIX)' FROM MARVEL RIVALS

The new single 'Flight Mode (Van Dyne Remix)' puts a fresh spin on 'Flight Mode' (feat. Luna), originally performed by Luna (Park Sun-Young), of K-pop girl group f(x), as fan-favorite Marvel Rivals character Luna Snow. The remix channels Luna Snow's signature blend of music, dark and light ice powers, and electrifying energy.

'Flight Mode (Van Dyne Remix)' is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music and other digital platforms.

ABOUT MARVEL RIVALS

Marvel Rivals is a Super Hero team-based PVP shooter. The game assembles an all-star Marvel squad, where users can devise countless strategies by combining powers to form unique Team-Up skills and fight in destructible, ever-changing battlefields across the continually evolving Marvel Universe. Marvel Rivals is free-to-play and available on PC, Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, and the Epic Games Store.

FIRST TRACK 'STRONGER AS ONE' FROM MARVEL TŌKON: FIGHTING SOULS

'Stronger as One,' the first track from the upcoming Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls Original Video Game Soundtrack, is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and other digital platforms.

For 'Stronger As One', the teams set out to combine the spirit of classic fighting game openings with the charm and energy of beloved anime openings from the early 2000s.

With lyrics written by Kanata Okajima and composition and arrangement by MEG (MEGMETAL), 'Stronger As One' features two iconic Japanese rock vocalists: Keiko Terada of SHOW-YA and mayu of NEMOPHILA. Their powerful and captivating dual vocals bring an even greater sense of energy and excitement to this rock-inspired theme song.

About MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls

PlayStation Studios, Arc System Works and Marvel Games have joined forces to realize the latest in tag team fighters, MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls! Experience the Marvel Universe like never before with reimagined characters and stages, a heart-pounding soundtrack, intuitive gameplay mechanics, and jaw-dropping visuals that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls will be available on PS5, PC on August 6, 2026.

Marvel and The Rolling Stones previously collaborated on a collector vinyl release tied to the band's album FOREIGN TONGUES, as covered by BroadwayWorld.

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...