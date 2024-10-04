New Collectible Vinyl of EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL Out Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



“Evil Dead The Musical” released its cast recording on collectible vinyl for the first time ever. A delightfully disturbing homage to the iconic “Evil Dead” film franchise, theater fans, die-hard Deadites, and collectors can purchase “Evil Dead The Musical Original Cast Recording” on vinyl or stream the album HERE via StarVista Music.

Since its debut in 2003, “Evil Dead The Musical” has terrorized Deadites and theatre fans alike with chainsaws, demons, a very bloody audience “splatterzone” and songs like “What the F—k Was That,” “Look Who’s Evil Now,” and the “Rocky Horror” “Time Warp” homage “Do the Necronomicon” in more than 500 productions around the world.

“'Evil Dead The Musical' has the craziest, bloodiest, and most loyal fanbase in musical theatre,” says playwright George Reinblatt. “Audiences have been begging for a vinyl release of the cast album for a long time, so this will be the ultimate collector’s item for fans of both this musical and the ‘Evil Dead’ franchise as a whole.”

The show has received an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Best Off-Broadway Musical a Dora Audience Choice Award, and the cast album debuted at #4 on Billboard magazine’s Show Chart when it was originally released.

“Evil Dead The Musical” stays true to this film franchise’s horror-comedy roots, following a group of friends who play a recording that unleashes a force that changes their lives forever. “Will the vinyl release of the cast album for ‘Evil Dead The Musical Original Cast Recording’ change anyone who listens in the same way?” muses playwright Reinblatt. “I can only assume it will.”

“Evil Dead The Musical” book and lyrics are by George Reinblatt, with music by Frank Cipolla, Christopher Bond, Melissa Morris and George Reinblatt and music supervision by Frank Cipolla. The show is based on characters created by Sam Raimi.

For more information about “Evil Dead The Musical,” visit www.EvilDeadTheMusical.com.