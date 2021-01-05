New Broadway Podcast MY FAVORITE FLOP Out Now

"MY FAVORITE FLOP", a new podcast celebrating Broadway's fabulous failures and musical misfits, premieres today, January 5th.

Episodes drop every other Tuesday throughout 2021!

The first episode is now available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, and more!

The podcast is the brainchild of hosts Bobby Traversa (former Executive Vice President, The STAGE Network) and Kristina Miller-Weston (Jersey Boys; Barbie Live!) and was born out of their love for musical theatre and their desire to celebrate the lesser-knowns and also-rans. Each episode will explore a different Broadway "flop" and will lovingly look at the show itself, its history, and perhaps some of the surrounding factors that may have led to its ultimate demise. Over the course of this podcast, hosts Bobby and Kristina hope their positivity and enthusiasm help to de-stigmatize the word "flop" and change the narrative that "flop = bad".

New episodes of "My Favorite Flop" drop every other Tuesday on your favorite podcast platform and also on the web at myfavoriteflop.com. Listeners can expect to hear episodes on legendary flops like Carrie: The Musical and Taboo during the show's first season, with plenty of other surprises along the way. For the sake of this show, a "flop" is defined as a musical that either didn't recoup its initial investment, played less than 250 performances, or didn't actually make it to Broadway (or its international equivalent).

Follow "My Favorite Flop" on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube for updates, fun facts, exclusive interviews, and more.