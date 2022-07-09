New Ambassadors Theatre Company to Stage TIGHT FIVE and IRREGULARS This Month

Death, family, and sizzling one-liners. New Ambassadors Theatre Co. presents two new full-length plays in repertory: Irregulars by David Adam Gill and Tight Five by John Peña Griswold and Jennifer Downes. Choose your own coping mechanism: Comedy or Yelling?

Irregulars throws audiences into the cacophonous Brooklyn kitchen of an Italian-American family, where a wine-fueled gathering quickly dissolves into a night of frayed relationships, divulged secrets, and unexpected guests. Featuring Kim Reinle, Todd Butera, Eric Svendsen, Mickey Pantano, Saadiq Vaughn, John Peña Griswold. Directed by David Adam Gill; Assistant Director, Marie-Eléna O'Brien.

Thursday, July 14th at 8PM; Friday, July 15th at 4PM; Saturday, July 16th at 8PM; Sunday, July 17th at 8PM. Run Time, 110 minutes

In Tight Five, a terminally-ill comedian makes a faustian bargain with a mysterious interloper to maximize the time she has left. Her life soons spirals into spirited absurdity and deep catharsis.

Featuring Jennifer Downes, Priyanka Krishnan, Starr Kirkland, Chase Naylor. Directed by John Peña Griswold. Wednesday, July 13th at 8PM; Friday, July 15th at 8PM; Saturday, July

16th at 4PM; Sunday, July 17th at 4PM. Run Time, 115 minutes

Laced with wit and humanity at every turn, these two plays coalesce into complementary nights of theater - the farce with the drama, the lyrical with the syncopated.

New Ambassadors Theatre Company is a not-for-profit collective of artists engaged in robustly investigating and supporting new works.

Performances will take place in the Cherry Lane Theatre, located in the West Village at 38

Commerce Street (three blocks south of Christopher street, just west of Seventh Avenue).

Tickets are $40, and can be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2184907®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cherrylanetheatre.org%2Ftight-five?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 and

https://www.cherrylanetheatre.org/irregulars

Patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination upon entry and wear masks throughout the duration of their visit.