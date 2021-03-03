Neil Patrick Harris Will Lead 8-BIT CHRISTMAS on HBO Max

Production is currently underway on 8-BIT CHRISTMAS, a Max Original film from New Line directed by Michael Dowse.

The film stars Neil Patrick Harris, Winslow Fegley ("Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made," "Nightbooks," "Come Play"), June Diane Raphael ("Long Shot," "Grace and Frankie") and Steve Zahn (HBO's "The White Lotus," "Cowboys," "Uncle Frank").

Emmy and Tony Award winning actor and New York Times bestselling author Neil Patrick Harris recently starred in HBO Max series "It's a Sin" and next stars in "The Matrix 4" which will release 12/22/21 and "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" for Lionsgate.

8-BIT CHRISTMAS is a humorous and heartfelt look back at the adventures of childhood. Set in suburban Chicago in the late 1980s, the story centers on ten-year-old Jake Doyle's (Fegley) herculean quest to get the latest and greatest video game system for Christmas.

Harris plays Adult Jake Doyle (and also narrates) while Raphael and Zahn play Young Jake's parents, Kathy and John.

8-BIT CHRISTMAS is produced by Tim White, Trevor White and Allan Mandelbaum for Star Thrower Entertainment (Warner Bros.' "King Richard"), as well as Nick Nantell, and Jonathan Sadowski. Executive producers are Kevin Jakubowski, Whitney Brown. Screenplay is by Kevin Jakubowski, adapted from his debut novel.