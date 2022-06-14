Neil Patrick Harris Joins DOCTOR WHO as New Villain

Tony-winner Neil Patrick Harris is joining Doctor Who as the series' latest villain.

Deadline reports that, while most details on his character have yet to be released, the character was teased by showrunner Russell T. Davies as the "greatest enemy the Doctor has ever faced".

The new season of Doctor Who is currently being filmed in Wales and will premiere in 2023 for the show's 60th anniversary.

Harris teased his new character in an Instagram post, stating: "Thank you for inviting me into your Whoniverse, [Russel T. Davies]. I'll try my hardest to do my worst. This Doctor has no idea what's in store. And even if he does... Who cares?"

Harris will join new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa in the upcoming season, alongside Yasmin Finney, David Tennant, and Catherine Tate.

Neil Patrick Harris recently completed a special engagement of Into the Woods at Encores! City Center as the Baker. He originated the role of Hedwig in the Broadway production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch (Tony, Drama League, and Drama Desk Awards). His other Sondheim work includes Assassins (Studio 54), Company (New York Philharmonic), Sweeney Todd (NY Phil, San Francisco Symphony), and Evening Primrose (Album, 2001).

Other theater credits: Proof (Walter Kerr Theatre), Cabaret (Studio 54), All My Sons (Geffen Theater), Tick, Tick...BOOM! (Menier Chocolate Factory), Romeo and Juliet (Old Globe Theater), and Rent (La Jolla/Los Angeles). Recent onscreen gigs: The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, The Matrix 4, and It's A Sin for HBO Max and Britain's Channel 4.

Harris won four Emmy Awards as host of the Tony Awards (and a fifth for Glee!). He was Count Olaf in A Series of Unfortunate Events on Netflix, Barney Stinson in How I Met Your Mother on CBS, Doogie Howser, M.D. on VHS, and Dr. Horrible online.