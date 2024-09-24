Neil Diamond Concert Experience Coming to New York City

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following the celebrated run of the Broadway musical A Beautiful Noise, which chronicled the life and career of Neil Diamond, the music of the legendary icon returns to Broadway in a fresh and electrifying way. On October 26th, the heart of New York City will once again echo with the unforgettable songs of Neil Diamond in NEIL FOREVER, a concert that celebrates the timeless hits of the global superstar.

Unlike the biographical nature of A Beautiful Noise, NEIL FOREVER is a full concert experience that immerses audiences in the exhilarating energy of a live Neil Diamond performance, complete with the fanfare and emotion that has captivated fans for decades. From heartfelt ballads to upbeat anthems, the show promises an evening of sing-alongs and dancing, with hits such as "Love on the Rocks," "Cracklin' Rosie," "Forever in Blue Jeans," "Sweet Caroline," "Shilo," and many more.

At the helm of this musical journey is David Jacobson, founder and lead vocalist of NEIL FOREVER. Born and raised in New York, Jacobson's deep admiration and passion for Neil Diamond is evident in every performance. His dedication to capturing the essence of Diamond's music has garnered him praise from fans and critics alike.

To catch a glimpse of the show, visit the NEIL FOREVER YouTube channel and social media for exclusive performances and updates:

For more information on the upcoming performance, visit Neilforever.com or follow NEIL FOREVER on Instagram (@neilforeverband) and Facebook.

About NEIL FOREVER:

NEIL FOREVER is a concert celebrating the music and legacy of Neil Diamond. Founded and fronted by David Jacobson, the show offers fans an authentic, high-energy experience, recreating the excitement of Neil Diamond's legendary live performances. Backed by an exceptionally talented band, NEIL FOREVER has made remarkable strides in less than two years since its formation. The band's ability to capture the magic of Diamond's music has quickly earned them praise, and their performances have been celebrated for their precision and passion.

The group's ambition was always to bring this show to New York City first, before taking it on the road, to pay tribute to Neil Diamond in the city that played such a pivotal role in his career. Now, following the conclusion of the Broadway musical A Beautiful Noise, NEIL FOREVER serves as the perfect culmination, offering fans not just a story, but the full concert experience of Diamond's iconic music.