National Hispanic Foundation For The Arts Announces 23rd NOCHE DE GALA

The National Hispanic Foundation for the Arts is proud to present the 2019 Raul Julia Award for Excellence to former United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development JULIAN CASTRO. Additionally, NHFA will present the Spotlight Award to Justina Machado; MELISSA BARRERA and ALFONSO "PONCHO" HERRERA will be honored with the Horizon Award. This year's NOCHE DE GALA takes place on Wednesday, September 18 at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC. This Gala benefits the foundation's various activities that include its scholarship program.



"The Raul Julia Award for Excellence acknowledges the person or institution who is making a critical difference for Latinos in media and/or entertainment," said Felix Sanchez, NHFA Chairman and Co-founder. "Secretary Castro is an aspirational figure who validates our American Dreams, both big and small, reminding us all that anything is possible in this great nation we call home. The evening celebrates the Nextgen Latinx ready and waiting in the wings for their turn on the world stage."



ALYSSA FRITZ, who is attending University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts graduate program studying Film and Television Master of Fine Arts, has been selected to speak on behalf of the 2019 Scholarship recipients. The Noche de Gala dinner, underwritten by Ford Motor Company and co-underwritten by Charter Communications, will feature guest speakers Congressman Tony Cardenas, Senator BOB MENENDEZ and PATRICIA HARRISON, President and CEO of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, as well as a special performance by AMERICAN IDOL Season 17 Finalist ALYSSA RAGHU.



"Ford is committed to upholding our company's legacy in the arts and is proud to partner with NHFA for more than 20 years," said Joe Ávila, community development manager, U.S. and Latin America, Ford Motor Company Fund. "Together with NHFA, we are committed to bringing more community awareness to young Latinos in the industry by providing scholarships to star students from arts and performance schools across the country."



Founded by actors Jimmy Smits, Esai Morales, Sonia Braga, Merel Julia, as well as Washington D.C. attorney Felix Sanchez, the NHFA addresses the underrepresentation of Hispanic-Americans in entertainment through education initiatives, audience and industry outreach, content and talent development, diversity and civil rights advocacy.



NHFA, with support from the District of Columbia's Mayor's Office of Latino Affairs (MOLA) presents PitchDC2019, an effort to bring together Latino-themed content creators and diverse media platforms with a goal of jumpstarting contemporary Latino film, TV and web content. NHFA and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) will host The State of Latinos in Entertainment at the IDB, for a morning of advice from industry professionals, followed by an afternoon of content pitch meetings with industry reps. Bell Multicultural High School students interested in the media arts will attend the PitchDC panel. The event is open to the public.



The Gala brings together the best of Washington and the country - Members of Congress and the diplomatic Corps, Hispanic Celebrities and Entertainers, Administration officials, members of the media, and various community advocates - all in support of the National Hispanic Foundation for the Arts (NHFA).



Honored guests are also set to include: California Congressman Tony Cardenas, New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez, Patricia Harrison, President & CEO, The Corporation for Public Broadcasting, David Kenny, President and CEO, Nielsen, Juan Manuel Pérez Dávila, Executive Director, Fundación Santo Domingo, Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro, Texas Congressman Vicente Gonzalez, Maria Elena Salinas of CBS News, Eréndira Ibarra, actress for Netflix's Sense8, Ramon Rodriguez, actor in Transformers, Maity Interiano of Despierta America for Univision, Dinner co-chairs: Congressman Tony Cardenas, Gloria Rodriquez, Jim Vella, Laura Berrocal, Lyndon K. Boozer, Susie Santana, Celeste Carrasco, Maria Cardona, Ginny Grenham, Jessica Herrera-Flanigan, Rakela Ruperez and Patti Solis Doyle.





