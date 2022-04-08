National Dance Institute Celebrates Brian Stokes Mitchell at 46th Annual Gala

National Dance Institute, the nonprofit arts education organization founded by legendary New York City Ballet principal dancer Jacques d'Amboise, will host its 46th Annual Gala in celebration of NDI's extraordinary work in bringing dance, music, and arts education to children in New York City public schools, across the United States, and around the world.

o Brian Stokes Mitchell will be receiving an award as NDI's Artistic Honoree

o Ellen Weinstein will be honored with the Susan Newhouse Dream Maker Award

o Carlos Rodriguez, CEO of ADP, will be accepting an award as the Corporate Honoree

o Other Attendees Include: Mandy Patinkin, actor; Kathryn Grody, actress; Charlotte d'Amboise, dancer; Arian Moayed, actor; Daniel Ulbricht, dancer; Edward Villella, dancer; Allegra Kent, dancer; Ashley Bouder, dancer; Frank Wood, actor; Christopher d'Amboise, choreographer; Juan José Escalante, Executive Director, NDI; Kathryn Gayner, Artistic Director, NDI; Frederick Earl Mosely, NDI's Helen Stambler Neuberger Artist-in-Residence; and CK Swett, auctioneer

The event is set for Monday, April 11, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Honors, Performances by NDI Children, and a Live Auction will take place. The event is set to be held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom, 141 West 54th Street, New York City.

The Annual Gala is National Dance Institute's largest fundraising event and raises over $1.5 million in support of its award-winning arts education programs that reach 65,000 children every year. Two million children have been impacted by NDI's programming since its founding in 1976.