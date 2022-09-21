Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
National Black Theatre to Welcome Little Amal To Harlem Next Week

Join the celebration of welcome as Amal feels the unforgettable pulse of the vibrant community of Harlem!

Sep. 21, 2022  

National Black Theatre will welcome Little Amal to New York City! Traveling far and wide, the 12-foot puppet will explore The Sounds of Harlem welcomed by the drumming students of the Harlem School of the Arts and The Kotchegna Dance Company at the State Office Building Plaza on 125th Street, where the historic bronze sculpture of Adam Clayton Powell Jr. walks to higher ground. Drawn to the wonderment and joyful vibration, Amal will be led through the streets of Harlem down 125th Street to the entrance of Marcus Garvey Park on 120th Street.

Join the celebration of welcome as they engage in a second line processional, allowing her to feel the unforgettable pulse of this vibrant community of Harlem!

Walk with Amal is a co-production between The Walk Productions and St. Ann's Warehouse in association with Handspring Puppet Company. Between September 14 - October 2, Amal will be welcomed at 55 events across the five boroughs of New York City. This dynamic cultural exchange is free to the public.

When & Where:

Monday, September 26, 2022
3pm - 5pm
Parade Route: ACP Jr Plaza to W 120th St via W 126 St and Lenox Blvd / 0.6 mi / 10000 m
Amal Arrives at 3:30pm
Arrival to Marcus Garvey Park - 4:00pm

About National Black Theatre

National Black Theatre (NBT) is the nation's first revenue-generating Black arts complex, which was founded in 1968 by the late visionary artist Dr. Barbara Ann Teer. It is the longest-running Black theatre in New York City, one of the oldest theaters founded and consistently operated by a woman of color in the nation and most recently included in the permanent collection of the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington DC. As featured in the NY Times, the start of construction is now underway for their new and improved mixed-use building which will feature a shopping center, the new theatre, as well as affordable housing.

