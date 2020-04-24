Nathan Salstone, Crystal Kellogg and More to Be Featured in PETE(HER)PAN Virtual Production

On May 14th, Musicals From Home will release a virtual production of the new musical Peter(Her)Pan, a new Neverland. Musicals from Home, created in response to COVID-19 by Broadway actors Kirsten Wyatt (Annie) and Ben Liebert ( Fiddler in Yiddish), affords actors of all ages to continue performing from the safety of their own homes. "It's about keeping the collaborative spirit of theater vibrant and alive while everyone is dealing with these uncertain times," says Kirsten Wyatt.

Pete(HER)Pan is the classic legend of 'Peter Pan and Wendy,' but as seen through the eyes of Wendy's precocious and daring daughter Jane. Inspired by her Mother's stories of non-stop adventures in Neverland, Jane wants to find an adventure of her own. Imagination runs wild as the Lost Boys in this instant classic retelling of a classic featuring a Caribbean inspired score from Douglas Lyons (The Book of Mormon) and Michael Thurber, with book by Melvin Tunstall III (Beautiful). Pete(HER)Pan reminds the kid in all of us that anyone can be a hero."

The Pete(HER)Pan cast will showcase over 75 adult and children actors from around the country, including cameo's from Broadway performers Nathan Salstone (Harry Potter), Crystal Kellogg (Finding Neverland), Yasmeen Sulieman (Beautiful), Bret Shuford (Wicked), Stephen Hanna (Billy Elliot), Jessica Hendy (Cats), Andrew Cristi (A Christmas Story) and many more!

For further information check out Musicalsfromhome.com





