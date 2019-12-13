Natalie Palamides' NATE Returns To New York For Limited Run At Improv Asylum

Award winning comedian, writer and actor NATALIE PALAMIDES brings her hit solo show NATE back to New York by popular demand for a limited run February 11-16 at Improv Asylum. Winner of the prestigious Edinburgh Fringe Festival's Total Theater Award, NATE is a dynamic must-see comedy show fearlessly performed by Palamides as her alter ego "Nate". Worthy of repeated viewings, NATE is a playful and powerful exploration of masculinity and consent hailed as "funny and ferocious, broad and nuanced" by The New York Times and "Never less than snortingly funny" by The Independent.

Palamides premiered NATE in New York this summer drawing praise from the likes of Mike Birbiglia who said, "Seek out any show that Natalie Palamides is doing. One of a kind...a truly special comedic and human performance."

NATE runs Thursday, February 11-Saturday, February 16 at Improv Asylum, 307 W. 26th Street, NYC.

Tickets on sale Friday, December 13 at 10am ET at https://red.vendini.com/ticket-software.html?t=tix&e=517b9d91a5eae4d793240c7237786ea0

Natalie Palamides is an award winning comedian known for her absurdity, unique style, commitment to her characters, and ability to make you laugh while pulling at your heartstrings. In addition to her many accolades for her onstage performances, on television Palamides can be heard as the voice of Buttercup on Cartoon Network's the Powerpuff Girls, and you may spot her in a commercial here and there. Other credits include Bob's Burgers, Comedy Bang! Bang!, Star vs. The Forces of Evil, Corporate, Please Understand Me, and Tangled: The Series. Natalie was also named one of Timeout LA's 10 "Comedians to Watch" in 2019 and Vulture's 20 Comedians You Should and Will Know 2017. She's from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and is based in Los Angeles, California.





